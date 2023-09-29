More than 25 new street cleaning and park maintenance jobs coming to Luton to help boost town's image

A street cleaner at work (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

An extra 26.5 jobs for street cleaning and maintaining parks are set to be provided by Luton Borough Council to help spruce up the town and boost its image.

These posts will be funded by the £1m annual investment for street scene improvements, approved as part of the 2022/23 budget, according to a report to the local authority’s administration and regulation committee.

There are 20 additional positions within street cleansing, with a further 6.5 roles in parks and grounds maintenance, said the report.

“A £1m revenue investment into neighbourhood services was approved by the council in February 2022, following the budget setting process for 2022/23.

“Luton has seen a reduction of about a third (of its workforce) across parks and grounds maintenance, and street cleansing during the last decade.

“This resulted in corresponding cuts in services performed, resulting in a drop in street cleaning activity, decreased levels of grass cutting, highly limited horticulture works and only externally funded floral displays.

“The neighbourhood services team was asked to initiate a transformation programme to start the process of working towards an improved public realm.

“This is now completed and has involved a thorough review of service provision to inform how we should invest the funding.”

LBC’s interim service director neighbourhood services Vicky Hawkes told the committee: “Altogether £1m was invested as extra growth into neighbourhood services for our front line resources around parks and grounds maintenance, and street cleansing.

“So we’re delighted to be asking for formal approval for these posts to authorise the extra work to improve the public realm,” she said.

The review included three main tasks:

an initial spend plan to temporarily invest in more resources and equipment;

an internal review to understand the council’s current challenges, while developing a high level understanding of its present position and a high level vision for the future;

and producing a modernisation plan for the in-scope services, with the creation of an investment plan for the £1m.

“Aims of the initial spend plan included supporting the service to steadily return the public realm to a maintainable standard and a more stable position from which to move forward,” explained the report.

“The finance enabled the service to invest in additional staffing and equipment and focus resources on to priority issues.

“This included a dedicated weed programme, weekly deep cleans across the town, continuing work to swiftly remove and investigate flytipping, and allocating seasonal staff to support the grass cutting and winter shrub maintenance programme.

“Other developments have seen a new green flag sites parks team formed, while there are more pavement sweepers and a large mechanical sweeping programme implemented.

“While there’s still plenty of work to do, progress has been pleasing so far,” added the report. “In the 2022 resident survey, 83 per cent of those responding are happy with their neighbourhoods and there are improved levels of satisfaction with the town as a place to live.”