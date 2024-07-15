MP pledges new law to protect shopworkers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shopworkers in Dunstable have told newly elected Labour MP Alex Mayer about the shocking violence and abuse they face doing their job.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP was visiting the Westfield Road Co-op as part of National Retail Workers Day.

Ms Mayer heard first hand how the team are responding to and tackling rising theft in the area - especially following an armed robbery in April. Shoplifting in Bedfordshire rose by 14% to 4,025 offences in 2023. She even heard how a worker was spat in the face just before she arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Mayer said that the new Labour Government will crackdown on violence against them and the theft crisis. She plans to vote to change the law to create a specific offence for shopworker assaults, as well as to end the "shoplifters' charter" by reversing a 2014 law which means most shoplifting cases under £200 are not investigated.

Alex Mayer MP with Westfield Road Co-op team

She also pledged to work closely with the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Ms Mayer, who is urging retailers to report every crime they witness in their shops, said: “Local shops are the beating heart of the community. Shop workers deserve to work in a safe and friendly environment. That’s why I will vote to come down hard on those who think it is acceptable to assault hard-working shopworkers just doing their jobs.”

Paul Gerrard, Director of Campaigns and Public Affairs, Co-op, said: “As everyday shop workers are attacked, threatened and abused - we therefore welcome Alex Mayer MP’s support and commitment that the new Labour Government will tackle the issue of retail crime, which blights so many communities, seriously, and will crackdown on violence and theft.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details about crimes should be reported to Bedfordshire Police on 101. Call 999 in an emergency. Information about those responsible for offences can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.