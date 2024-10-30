'Multi-agency group' promises clamp down on anti-social behaviour in Luton town centre

Renewed clampdown on anti-social behaviour and related activities in Luton town centre , as local authority sets up multi-agency group to deliver change v.1

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fresh crackdown planned on anti-social behaviour and related activities in Luton town centre will aim “to drive positive change”, while making the public feel welcome there, according to the borough council.

A multi-agency group has been set up by the local authority working with several partners, including Bedfordshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This announcement coincides with the council’s proposals to form a scrutiny group to revitalise the town’s night time economy. Labour High Town councillor James Taylor has suggested that topic needs to be re-examined.

St George's Square. Picture: Olivia Preston

LBC’s overview and scrutiny board is asked, this evening, (Weds 30th) to create a task and finish group with seven members. Its aim is to produce a plan to drive a safer, more vibrant and successful night time economy in Luton, explained a report to the board.

“Priority one of the Luton 2040 vision is to build an inclusive economy that delivers investment to support business growth. This is directly linked to improvements needed to revitalise the town centre at night, as part of the town centre master plan.”

The master plan was established three years ago and provides the roadmap for future development in the town, the council said in a statement today (Wednesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visible steps have been taken to regenerate and rejuvenate the area with millions of pounds of investment. The River Lea has been opened up and transformed into the popular Hat Gardens.

“There has been an increase in enforcement, along with a more visible police presence in the town centre. Almost 5,000 fixed penalty notices have been issued in the last 12 months there.

“But Luton faces urgent challenges and a multi-agency group has been set up to drive positive change to address this. The aim is to make the town centre a welcoming place everyone can enjoy.

“The new town centre task force is a testament to the power of collaboration,” explained LBC. Its portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth councillor Taylor will chair the task force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s made up of key partners from the council, Luton BID, Luton Point, The Culture Trust and the county police force, which are working together across several areas to promote short- and medium-term improvements to the area.

“Part of this includes a huge emphasis on policing and enforcement, with joint police and council enforcement team patrols working together to cover hot spot areas and deal with repeat anti-social behaviour offenders.

“Police-led action days are planned, and LBC has recruited a new dedicated town centre anti-social behaviour officer. There’ll be increased data gathering by task force members to resolve issues.

“The council’s waste investigations support enforcement (WISE) will continue to operate there. To support this increased presence, council teams from housing, public health and homeless charity partners are working to support people with complex needs, such as those sleeping rough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Taylor added: “A rejuvenated, clean, safe and more vibrant town centre is key to achieving our vision for Luton 2040.

“We must ensure that investors and businesses see it as an ‘investible’ town centre, where residents and employees will enjoy living and working, and consider it pleasant and safe.”