Music programme in Central Bedfordshire set to help train the DJs of tomorrow

Aspiring DJs can now learn their art at a council music programme.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Inspiring Music has introduced turntable equipment, after young people said they were keen to learn to DJ.

A youth engagement survey showed it was particularly popular among Year 6 and 7 pupils – so the council has provided Lancot Academy in Dunstable with a whole-class turntable set.

While the school is the first to get the new equpiment, the music service hopes to introduce it to others in the future.

Inspiring Music is also offering specialist training for teachers to deliver sessions using the equipment, with training already beginning earlier this year in selected schools across Central Bedfordshire.

The new programme is being delivered during the summer term in Year 6 and will continue into secondary school from September onwards. The aim is to provide students with an engaging, practical entry point into music education, and to offer an alternative route into music for those who may not engage with traditional instruments.

Cllr Steve Owen, Executive Member for Children’s Services, said: “Young people have been clear that they want access to more contemporary music, and skills that match that. In response to their feedback we have broadened our offer, ensuring more students have the opportunity to explore music in ways that are relevant and inspiring to them.

“Early feedback from pupils has been extremely positive, which is encouraging because we want every young person to feel engaged in their learning and to have access to high-quality music education regardless of their background or musical preferences.”

The project forms part of Inspiring Music’s ongoing commitment to making music education inclusive, diverse, creative, and reflective of the interests of the young people it serves.