New accessible play area opens in Dunstable's Kingsbury Recreation Ground

There will a multi-use games area added to the site later this month
Olivia Preston
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:07 BST
A new accessible play area has been unveiled by Dunstable Town Council at Kingsbury Recreation Ground.

The redevelopment of the area includes equipment for children of all ages and abilities to enjoy. Located just off Luton Road, the playground

has slides, swings, multi-play units, play panels and climbing challenges. There is inclusive play equipment that caters to all abilities with a specially-designed seesaw and roundabout. There are also designated picnic spots and seating areas.

The new playground in the town. (Picture: Dunstable Town Council)The new playground in the town. (Picture: Dunstable Town Council)
The new playground in the town. (Picture: Dunstable Town Council)
Cllr Liz Jones, Dunstable Town Mayor, said: “I am really pleased to see the redevelopment of the play area. The inclusive play equipment that has been installed alongside many other pieces of equipment provides the opportunity for all to come together and enjoy outdoor play.”

She added: “It’s been lovely to have visited over the opening weekend to see how much it is being enjoyed and to have received such positive feedback.”

