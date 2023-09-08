Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new accessible play area has been unveiled by Dunstable Town Council at Kingsbury Recreation Ground.

The redevelopment of the area includes equipment for children of all ages and abilities to enjoy. Located just off Luton Road, the playground

Advertisement

Advertisement

has slides, swings, multi-play units, play panels and climbing challenges. There is inclusive play equipment that caters to all abilities with a specially-designed seesaw and roundabout. There are also designated picnic spots and seating areas.

The new playground in the town. (Picture: Dunstable Town Council)

Cllr Liz Jones, Dunstable Town Mayor, said: “I am really pleased to see the redevelopment of the play area. The inclusive play equipment that has been installed alongside many other pieces of equipment provides the opportunity for all to come together and enjoy outdoor play.”