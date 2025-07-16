New chief executive for Luton council - as interim head takes on the role permanently

Mark Fowler. Picture: Luton Borough Council

Interim and former deputy chief executive of Luton Borough Council Mark Fowler has been appointed to the role on a permanent basis.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His appointment was confirmed at a full council meeting of the local authority, last night (Tuesday, July 15).

Mr Fowler succeeds Robin Porter, who announced at the end of January he was stepping down as chief executive after six years for family reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader and Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons said: “It’s with great pleasure I move the report before us, this evening, that appoints Mark Fowler as our new chief executive.

“After an extensive recruitment process, a cross-party panel of members selected Mark to take on this very important role. Mark has a strong record of leading transformation projects across local government.

“During his time as interim chief executive, he has shown already a real commitment to making a difference. I’m sure we all look forward to working with him and I’m confident he’ll help us drive forward positive change for Luton.”

Mr Fowler has worked in local government since 1991, operating at director level and above for more than ten years. He became corporate director for population wellbeing in Luton, overseeing services including housing, adult social care, public health, commissioning and business intelligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before joining the borough council in February 2022, he was director of community solutions at Barking and Dagenham Council. He supported communities, families and individuals to become more independent, delivering system-wide changes and improvements for residents, as well as achieving considerable savings, according to the LBC website.

He took over the role of interim chief executive in April, having been deputy chief executive since April 2023. While at Luton, Mr Fowler has been the corporate lead for redressing health inequalities.

This has included work on housing, social care and place-based provision, stated the website. He also has responsibility for the council’s five-year transformation program.

When accepting the interim position in April, he said: “It’s a great honour to be chosen for this role. We’ve an ambitious vision here in Luton 2040, through which we aspire to make a generational change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although we face challenges in funding and demand on services, we’ve the members, partners and officers in place to take the steps needed for success.

“I feel very fortunate to work with such a talented and committed group of people, and look forward to working together and providing the changes required for Luton.”

Mr Porter, who spent 17 years with the local authority, said earlier this year: “Mark has been a fantastic system leader during the last three years, driving real positive change for the people of Luton, I look forward to seeing what he continues to achieve in his new role.”

Councillors unanimously backed a motion confirming Mr Fowler’s appointment as the new chief executive of the local authority. Mr Porter’s salary for heading the local authority was confirmed as £206,000, as of April 2024.