New food store at former Homebase in Luton expected to create 120 jobs

An as yet unnamed food store operator is set to create 120 jobs in Luton, and more in the supply chain, at the empty site of former garden centre and outdoor retailer Homebase.

IRP Holdings Limited (c/o London Metric) submitted full plans for the removal of the garden centre, a car park reconfiguration and external alterations to enable the use of unit one, Enterprise Way, as a food store.

The one-acre site contains the Homebase DIY store, its associated car park, garden centre display area and service yard, according to a report to the borough council’s development management committee.

A condition of the original store permission imposed a restriction on the types of goods which could be sold from the premises to DIY and garden products only, said the report.

File photo of a Homebase store (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

“Planning permission was granted to vary this condition in April 2004 to permit a wider range of goods to be sold from the premises, including food and drink.”

Principal planning officer David Hall told the committee a previous separate legal agreement for the site would also limit the goods to be sold, saying: “Its variation is required.

“The Homebase premises is closed and the branch has been removed from the list of stores. This is a fresh application which will alter the range of goods to be sold from the premises.

“This proposal won’t have any unacceptable impact on the vitality and viability of retail centres elsewhere in the borough.”

Chartered town planner Lucy Turner, for the applicant, explained: “Homebase entered administration late last year, and its store in Luton subsequently closed.

“This would enable the unit to come back into economic use creating 120 direct jobs, as well as others associated with the supply chain and fitting out of the store. There would be full- and part-time positions to cater for differing employment needs.

“It would improve the range of convenience offer in the north of the borough, improving customer choice and competition, while reducing the need to travel. There’ve been no objections to the application.”

Asked about the likely client for the site, she replied: “The applicant is talking to a food store operator, but we’re unable to say who at this stage.”

Labour Biscot councillor Zanib Raja welcomed the project’s employment potential, adding: “It’s a shame Homebase closed, but this use provides jobs for local residents.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks acknowledged the applicant’s need to find a new tenant, but said: “I regret that obligation because there’s no shortage of food retailers around the town.

“But there’s a serious lack of hardware and DIY outlets, so it’s sad we’ve lost one. It never looked as if it was trading to its maximum potential.

“The choice is no longer between a DIY premises and a food store, but a food outlet and an empty unit.”

Labour Central councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif agreed, saying: “I’m sad we’ve lost that hardware store, but it’s market forces.

“That particular retail park is busy and it’s pleasing the site is being put back into use.”

Councillors unanimously approved the development.