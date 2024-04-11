New High Sherriff of Bedfordshire appointed - and he's Luton born and bred!

Bav Shah says he is "delighted" to have been appointed the new High Sherriff of Bedfordshire.

He was inducted in a ceremony carried out on Saturday, March 23, by his predecessor, Russell Beard at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Luton.

Bav, 39, was born and raised in Luton and has worked across the world while embarking on a career in business consultancy. He is now settled back in Bedfordshire with his family.

He attended Bedford Modern School before moving on to college, and further studies at Nottingham Trent University, graduating with a degree in Real Estate Management.

A student keen for a challenge, Bav was elected to his first big position as President of Nottingham Trent Students Union. He juggled the role’s demands on top of his studies, and later qualified as a Chartered Surveyor. Bav began his career working with leading real estate advisors, Gerald Eve LLP.

Besides the national brands he advised, he also worked with Bedfordshire-based staples including Charles Wells LTD (now Wells & Co) and Whitbread PLC.

Keen to explore a different culture, Bav moved to Australia for a year where he worked with global advisors CBRE and with leading investment fund DEXUS. During this period, Bav also enjoyed time with his family who live in Australia, and still enjoys long chats his young niece and nephew who live there.

Bav then returned to the UK to set up consultants Business Property Solutions Chartered Surveyors.

He has been a Rotarian for a number of years is also former Governor of Woodlands Secondary School in Luton, Luton Sixth Form College and Nottingham Trent University. He has held many advisory positions for local charities and continues to mentor students at Nottingham Trent with careers advice.

Bav said: “I plan to use my experience to promote youth development and bridge the gaps between younger and older communities, with a firm belief that everyone has a lot to learn from each other, no matter their age or background.

