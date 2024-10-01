New Luton councillor defended over 2011 incident where alcohol was sold to underage teens at his shop

Adrees Latif at the by-election. Picture: Luton Borough Council

A new Luton borough councillor was absent from the premises when high-strength alcohol was sold to underage teenagers at a Caddington store, resulting in his licence being revoked for six months, according to the Liberal Democrats.

Adrees Latif was elected to serve the borough council in Wigmore ward, last week, having lost out in Beech Hill at the May local elections in 2023.

But, as a Caddington shopkeeper in 2011, his licence to sell alcohol was revoked, after several warnings from Central Bedfordshire Council were ignored about selling restricted items to young people.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day

All of the alcohol sold to young trading standards operatives was classed as high strength (ranging between 13.5 per cent and 37.5 per cent) and in large volume (70cl to one litre), explained a report to CBC’s licensing sub-committee in 2011.

After each visit from trading standards, the licence holder insisted that he reminded his staff not to serve restricted products to under 18-year-olds. These matters related to the Costcutter Premier Store of Manor Road in Caddington.

Conservative CBC councillor Brian Spurr said at the time: “Selling high strength alcohol to young people is not only illegal, it’s immoral.”

In a statement today, (Monday, September 30) the Luton Liberal Democrat group said: “Adrees Latif did declare his licence issue to us, which was 13 years ago.

“The facts are that an employee served alcohol to an underage customer, while Adrees wasn’t on the premises. As he was the licence holder, he accepted responsibility for his employee’s actions and the licence was suspended for six months.

“During this time, he reviewed the training programme for employees to make sure it didn’t happen again.”

A former Challney High School pupil, councillor Latif has lived in Luton since he was eight years old. The Liberal Democrats described him ahead of the by-election as “a father and grandfather involved in several local voluntary groups, who has helped run the family Post Office business for the last 18 years”.

CBC’s licensing sub-committee made its decision to revoke the licence for six months on December 16, 2011, after considering three cases of selling alcohol and six of tobacco to children, one in 2010 and the rest in 2011.

The sub-committee heard that Adrees Latif was warned 12 times by trading standards officers for selling cigarettes and alcohol to underage customers at the store.

It was fully admitted that the incidents had occurred as stated within the sub-committee report. “Some changes to the shop meant a computer system was in place now to remind staff to check the age of people buying alcohol,” added the report.

“There was a re-training of all staff, as well as signage on the main door and the till to outline the ‘think 25’ policy. With the new procedures in place, the incidents had stopped occurring,” the report acknowledged.

“It was also accepted that the ownership of the shop with three partners had become confusing and so this was changed to a limited company with a sole director, the premises licence holder, in July 2011.”