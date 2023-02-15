Houghton Regis is to benefit from a new primary school to cater for future pupil demand.

A parcel of land of seven-and-a-half acres has been identified within the Bidwell West area for this school.

The town is growing because of 7,055 homes planned across the Linmere and Bidwell West development sites.

The pupil forecast for the Houghton Regis education cluster area shows a need for more school places, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive.

“Without this, children from the Bidwell West scheme may be unable to access a local school,” said the report.

Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor Sue Clark told the committee: “This is for a two-form entry primary school with 420 pupils and 60 nursery places on the Bidwell West portion of the Linmere estate.

“The school needs to be ready for service by September 2025 to meet local demand for places,” she explained. “It will be fully funded from developer contributions and the Department for Education (DfE) basic need grant.”

Liberal Democrat Houghton Hall councillor Susan Goodchild said: “The risk of there being insufficient places for children living in Bidwell West has been a real concern of mine and for the residents who’ve moved into the development.

“I asked previously whether the council could consider the Bidwell West Community Association management committee being included as one of the stakeholders.

“It’s not practical for our children in Bidwell West to travel miles over to Linmere. It just wouldn’t work.

“We need to get the communication clear. The school provision is a major concern. This is really good news and I want the dialogue to be accurate.”

Executive member for families, education and children councillor Clark replied: “All I can do for now is note the request about the community group’s involvement.

“Presumably there needs to be some form of negotiation with whoever is the successful academy sponsor. I can’t say more than that at the moment.

“If there’s any inaccuracy in the way we’re describing this, we’ll ensure it’s corrected.”

Schools in Houghton Regis moved from a three-tier to two-tier with effect from September 2013, added the report.

“The Education and Inspections Act 2006 requires all new schools to be academy (free) schools.

“The new schools within Houghton Regis North will be established via the free school presumption route and the council will launch a competition to find an academy sponsor.

“This will be the second new free school competition run by the council. The first one was to find a sponsor for Houstone Secondary School on the Kingsland Campus.

“A four-week consultation will be held by the council prior to this process and a six-week pre-opening consultation will be organised by the approved sponsor.

“The final decision on the chosen provider is made by the DfE’s regional director for the East of England region.”

The committee backed the free school delivery under the 2006 Act through the Section 106 agreement at Bidwell West.

