General view of a council tax bill. photo from Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A new £1,000 council tax allowance will be given to foster carers in Luton, the council has said.

At a full Luton Borough Council meeting, it was agreed that each foster carers’ household will receive a £1,000 contribution to their council tax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The details of the scheme and policy are still being finalised, but more than 100 foster carers are set to benefit from the scheme starting from April.

Councillor Tahmina Saleem, portfolio holder for children’s services, said: “In Luton children are at the heart of everything we do and our foster carers provide stability and a safe and nurturing environment giving children and young people a chance to thrive and to have a chance at reaching their full potential of happy and fulfilling lives.

She added: "This allowance will offer much needed support especially as many continue to feel the effects of the rising cost of living.”

Councillor Basit Mahmood, who championed the foster carer’s allowance with the finance team, said: “We are all proud of our foster carers for the many things they do that make a positive impact on children and young people, giving some of our most vulnerable children a better start in life. This council tax support is our small way of recognising their incredible contribution and commitment.”