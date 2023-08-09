A special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) unit in a Luton primary school is to cater to increasing demand for the services from September, after approval from Luton Borough Council.

As a potential model for other parts of the town, SEND facilities will be created at Surrey Street Primary School for pupils with severe learning difficulties or complex moderate learning difficulties and additional needs.

There are 58 pupils with an education, health, and care plan (EHCP) in the South ward of Luton, with 22 of the 58 attending this primary school, according to a report to the borough council’s executive.

School desk and chairs in an empty modern classroom. (Picture: Rido - stock.adobe.com)

Labour Poets councillor Aslam Khan told the committee: “There will be space for 16 pupils, eight in the first year and a further eight in the following year.

“There’s a significant increase nationally in pupils requiring EHCPs with demand growing rapidly and that’s reflected in Luton.”

He explained: “The future projection indicates a shortfall of 77 pupil places for the primary special schools sector by 2027/28. This is mainly being addressed by the expansion of Lady Zia Wernher School.

“There’s currently no such primary provision in the south of the town, which this proposal aims to resolve.”

The new unit will be created by using renovated spaces within the Surrey Street Primary School. Cllr Khan added: “The school has a good reputation with parents regarding SEND policies and inclusivity, having established strong links with Lady Zia Wernher School already.

“This is necessary to ensure there’s sufficient high-quality primary specialist provision in Luton from September 2023.”

The committee approved the statutory proposal to incorporate a SEND provision in Surrey Street Primary School for 16 pupils. The report to councillors stated: “In addition to expanding special school provision, the council is planning to deliver up to four specialist bases attached to mainstream schools,” said the report to councillors.