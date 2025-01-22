New special needs director at Central Bedfordshire Council excited to face "various challenges" ahead

Central Bedfordshire Council's headquarters and inset, Dan Newbolt

A local authority’s new service director for education and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is “excited” to be taking on the various challenges facing the department across Central Bedfordshire.

Dan Newbolt has replaced Dr Helen Phelan, who retired in October as service director for education, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and inclusion at Central Bedfordshire Council.

Announcing his arrival in CBC’s SEND news bulletin, Mr Newbolt said: “Monday (January 20) was my first day in this role, and I’m truly excited to be joining.

“We’re all keenly aware of the various challenges. But we’re fortunate to have so many skilled and dedicated individuals throughout our community fully committed to supporting children with SEND, while creating an environment where we keep their needs at the centre of decision-making.

“I’m eager to hear the views and experiences of parent carers, as your insights are essential in shaping services that truly meet the needs of children and families.

“I look forward to building a strong, open and productive partnership with the SNAP parent carer forum, schools and health partners, as collaboration is very important to me.

“This can ensure we focus on what matters most, giving children the best opportunities to thrive.”

His arrival comes two months after Amana Gordon became CBC’s new director for children’s services, having worked previously as operational director of the children and young people’s service for the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

She replaced Sarah-Jane Smedmor, who left CBC in July to take up the role of executive director of children and young people’s services at Suffolk County Council. Dr Phelan had been in post for two-and-a-half years before retiring from the role.

An inspection in November 2019 by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found “significant areas of weakness” in the local authority’s SEND provision.

Demand for special school places and education health and care plans (EHCPs) has risen steadily since, putting added pressure on the council’s SEND offering and its finances.

A debate around SEND school places locally was dubbed “madness” in October by one councillor, who fears it could be repeated annually without an effective response.

Independent Arlesey and Fairford councillor Jodie Chillery warned CBC’s SEND sub-committee then: “We don’t want to provide just some places for 2026 and be back here for a debate about the remaining numbers, which aren’t deliverable because we haven’t got the money.

“What’s the capacity for us to give a timeline around the whole project? Otherwise this will happen every year. And it’s madness, the debate in this room.”

Executive member for children’s services and Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen replied: “After the December workshops and February budget decision, we’ll need to publish revised plans for three- to two-tier, special school places and new places.

“We’ll bring developments on those three elements to this committee and children’s services, so you can chart that progress through the year.”