A special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) base within a Luton primary school could become a model for similar developments elsewhere in the town, a meeting heard.

A SEND unit is to be created at Surrey Street Primary School for pupils with severe learning difficulties and for those with complex moderate learning difficulties and additional needs.

Demand is growing rapidly for pupils requiring an education health and care plan (EHCP) and this national increase is reflected in Luton, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny children’s services review group.

Projections indicate a shortfall of 77 pupil places in the primary special school sector by 2027/28, said the report. “This is primarily being reduced by the expansion of Lady Zia Wernher Special School.

“But the local authority has several other plans to address this need for children, who require more specialist support other than a mainstream setting.

“As well as expanding special school provision, the council proposes to develop up to four specialist bases attached to mainstream schools.”

LBC’s education provision and planning manager Nicholas Adams-Nel told the review group: “This unit will address some of the SEND shortfall by using space already there at Surrey Street Primary School and is value for money.

“There’s no SEND provision currently in the south of Luton,” he said. “This establishes that for local children and potentially saves costs of transporting pupils across town to access such a unit.

“The school has created a specialist unit already called Flamingo Bay, which has been recognised as good teaching practice. There’s a significant number of EHCPs in the south of the town, 58 at the moment.

“The school has been graded as good by Ofsted with that provision in place. This will allow it to support up to eight pupils in the first year and eight more the following year, with further specialist teaching support.”

Service director education Abi Preston explained: “This offers a wider suite of options for parents. The unit is for children who can cope some of the time in a mainstream school, but need some specialist support as well.

“It’s small, although there’s no reason why we can’t add to that model in future, if it’s successful. We’re planning on more in school SEN bases, so it’s the start of something really positive.”

Labour Saints councillor Ghulam Abbas asked why only 16 places are available, if there are 58 EHCPs in that area of Luton.

Ms Preston replied: “The 58 EHCPs are for various reasons of need. Not all of those would be suitable for this unit.”

LBC is proposing to develop two new additionally resourced provisions (ARPs) and two new SEND units within mainstream schools, added the report.

“ARPs are for children who would benefit from high levels of integration into mainstream classes, but with some specialist support outside that setting.

“SEND units are for children with higher needs than ARP provision, requiring an individual programme of support, while also benefiting from some integration with mainstream peers, such as in PE lessons and assemblies.”