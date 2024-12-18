Number of new social housing lettings in Luton more than halves over last decade

The number of households beginning a new social housing letting in Luton has more than halved over the last 10 years, new figures show.

New figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show 542 households secured social home tenancies in Luton last year.

This includes general needs housing, which are not designed for a specific occupant, and homes designed for specific types of people, such as the elderly or those with disabilities, called supported housing.

This was a decrease on a decade ago, when there were 1,314 new lettings in 2013-14.

Cllr Rob Roche, portfolio holder for housing, said: “Public sector housing continues to face a number of stark challenges on both national and local levels which make the figures disappointing if not unexpected.

“Over the ten-year period we have seen the number of homes available for social letting fall, due to lower turnover of existing social housing and limited new homes becoming available. Since 2014 we have also seen the sale of 638 homes in Luton under the national right to buy scheme.

“In September, 109 local authorities – including Luton – jointly published a major report warning that our country’s council housing financing system is at risk and setting out detailed solutions to unlock our capacity to deliver the homes our communities need.

Across England, the number of new tenancies starting annually has fallen from 396,000 in 2013-14 to 261,000 last year.

Matt Downie, chief executive of homelessness charity Crisis, said the failure to build enough homes "has led to record numbers of households, including thousands of families with children, being stuck in unsafe and unsuitable temporary accommodation".

"We’ve even heard of people having to heat up food on radiators," he added.

He welcomed the Government's commitment to increase the number of social and affordable homes but warned even more dramatic action was needed.

"The reality is that until we’re building 90,000 social homes every year, thousands of people, including families with young children, will continue to wake up in poor quality temporary accommodation," he said.

Of the total 12,573 social letting stock in Luton, three per cent were re-let in the last year.

The average weekly rent of these re-let homes was £103, equivalent to 45 per cent of the average market rent in the area.

Some 424 homes in Luton were social rentals, where rent is based on a national formula that accounts for relative local earnings, and 110 were affordable rent, where the rent can be no more than 80 per cent of the market value for the property.

The remainder were intermediate rentals, which are often part of a specific named scheme and includes an opportunity for the tenant to save towards a house purchasing deposit.

Cllr Roche added: “We want to improve our ability to deliver the homes our communities need. The Government needs to recognise that right to buy in particular is undermining a system which is aimed at providing millions of people with decent, secure homes at an affordable price and instead is fuelling a broken private rented sector which increasingly delivers poorer outcomes for people across the country.”