Ombudsman steps in after Luton resident waited seven years for benefit inquiry response from council

Luton Town Hall

A resident had waited seven years to obtain a satisfactory response from Luton Borough Council to a benefit inquiry, before the local government and social care ombudsman intervened and issued a public interest report.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority said it had been in touch with her regularly during that time, while a backlog of housing benefit appeals has been cleared now, a meeting heard.

Staff absence and a previous departmental restructure had affected the time taken to process these appeals satisfactorily, according to a report to the council’s audit and governance committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LBC was contacted by the ombudsman “on behalf of a customer who had been waiting for a response to an inquiry for seven years”, said the report.

“The council replied with evidence that showed the service had been in regular contact with her throughout this time. That included requesting further information from her, evidence of decisions and actions she needed to take.”

The report acknowledged “the unacceptable delay in writing a submission and presenting to the appeals service tribunal”, adding: “A submission was sent in October 2023 and the case was heard the following month, with LBC winning the appeal against her.

“The service had 68 appeals outstanding, the oldest of which was more than five years old. It advised the ombudsman this backlog would be cleared within two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tribunals also deal with Department of Work and Pensions appeals and have seen an unprecedented increase. That has a knock-on effect around the time taken to receive a tribunal hearing date, which is sometimes an 18-month wait. Recovery action is delayed.

“The council agreed to pay her £350 and apologise for the faults and injustice identified, having failed to remedy this through its complaints procedure.”

LBC’s head of revenues and benefits Deb Fensome told the committee: “A backlog developed in processing housing benefit appeals because of staffing absences and historic restructuring issues, while the way submissions were dealt with was changed by the appeal service and the evaluation tribunal.

“They separated the housing benefit element from the council tax reduction, which resulted in double the work, with different legislation, tribunals and time periods,” she explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Council tax reduction appeals take priority over the housing benefit work because of the way a valuation tribunal sets down the regulations. Two more appeal officers were recruited in 2020, making three-and-a-half full-time equivalents.

“Training those officers in this line of work can take a considerable time because of the complexities. The team saw a vast increase in the volume of council tax reduction appeals received, which took priority.

“The pandemic added to the problems being experienced, but this doesn’t detract from the unacceptable delay in writing and presenting a submission to the tribunal. LBC informed the ombudsman the appeals backlog would be dealt with within six months of its final report.

“As of today, I can confirm all cases needing to be actioned have been sent to the appeals service. We’re waiting for hearing dates where necessary, although those are out of our control.

“The ombudsman confirmed last month all the recommendations and actions have been met.” The committee noted the report.