Ongoing help for residents recovering from heart disease is a “postcode lottery”, a Dunstable councillor told the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB).

But the chief primary care officer replied that the ICB is “absolutely committed” to ensure that residents live a better healthy life.

A question on Phase 4 cardiac rehabilitation from Councillor Matthew Brennan (Central Bedfordshire Council) was read out at the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) on Friday (July 19).

Phase 4 is the maintenance phase of the NHS guided cardiac rehabilitation programme.

File photo: heart attack and heart disease

“I’m a Central Bedfordshire councillor for Dunstable North and I have been contacted by residents with regards to the lack of Phase 4 cardiac rehab available within the Dunstable and Houghton Regis area,” councillor Brennan wrote.

“I have been informed that other areas do have funding for this service.

“And I would like to know what’s been done to address this postcode lottery for my residents who must travel great distances to access this service?

“Will you commit to funding the service for the residents of Dunstable and Houghton Regis?”

Nicky Poulain, chief primary care officer, said Phase 4 is to maintain the patient’s progress and to continue a heart healthy lifestyle.

“After completing the Phase 3 classes patients can be referred on to structured community-based services, referred to as Phase Four classes,” she said.

“The Central Bedfordshire team is working closely with the public health and colleagues to examine the current provision of Phase 4 and whether the services can be provided nearer to Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

“That cardiac rehabilitation is integral to that part of the prevention agenda, which is critically important.

“We’re absolutely committed to ensuring that all residents live that better, healthier life.

“So we will follow up, I will work with Central Bedfordshire colleagues and with councillor Brennan.

“I spoke to him and he is happy with that,” she said.