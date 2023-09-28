: A refugee girl carries a sibling (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Every local authority should follow Luton borough’s example and accept their share of separated migrant children, some of whom have travelled through treacherous and traumatic conditions to reach the UK, a meeting heard.

The number currently cared for by Luton Borough Council is 57, a reduction from 77 in recent months, its scrutiny children’s services review group was told.

A quota for the town is set at 58, according to corporate director children, families and education Dheeraj Chibber.

He was asked by Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor David Wynn how the council looks after them and how it keeps the situation under control.

Mr Chibber replied: “Having just had the performance review, we’ve 57 separated migrant children looked after currently. That number has reduced slightly.

“It was around 77 at its peak. A number of those have turned 18. But we still hold a statutory responsibility to their ongoing education, training and employment needs, as well as their accommodation requirements.

“They’re not looked after children because they’ve become adults, although they remain under the statutory guidance of care leavers. There are a range of interventions.

“As soon as we become aware of a separated migrant child in the borough, usually we identify a suitable foster placement, depending on the age and their ability to live independently.

“As with any other child we try to offer all the services they require, including health provision, education and meeting their care needs. LBC is part of the national transfer scheme.

“Our quota of separated migrant children that should be in our care is 58. Above this figure, the national programme should support dispersal of those children to other councils which are under their quota,” he added.

“In Luton, we’ve exceeded it and worked with the scheme to ensure other local authorities take on their responsibilities. It doesn’t always work, if I’m being honest, which is why we ended up above that figure for some time.

“The recommendation is that every local authority can have 0.1 per cent of its children’s population as a separated migrant child.”

Councillor Wynn said: “That seems an enormous number and much bigger than I’d expected.”

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain explained: “There are several local authorities of different persuasions, Liberal Democrat, some Labour and predominantly Conservative, which have refused to take any.

“Luton isn’t a soft touch, but we don’t send any children forcibly anywhere. We’ve a statutory duty and Luton abides by that. The Home Office has written to other councils in recent years because they won’t take them.

“The children arrive at Toddington services in lorries. It’s unfortunate other councils don’t accept their moral and legal obligation over this. The Home Office should force them (to accept these children), but it doesn’t.”

Mr Chibber said: “They’re called separated migrant children because they travel via some of the most traumatic and treacherous routes, as a result of people smuggling and exploitation. They don’t sadly arrive with family members.”