"Outrageous" increase for Luton residents' parking permits blasted by councillor

Residents’ parking schemes in Luton should be enforced properly, if “inflation-busting” increases are applied to the cost of permits, a meeting heard.

A resident’s parking permit is rising by nearly ten per cent from £64.80 last (financial) year to £71 in 2024/25, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny finance review group.

Liberal Democrat councillors Lee Bridgen and David Franks asked for a review of the decision, warning: “Year on year inflation-busting increases in parking permit fees are unsustainable.

“Alternative funding for the town’s permit schemes needs to be explored, but hasn’t been. A ten per cent increase in permits for carers is particularly harsh and targets some of those least capable of paying it.”

Councillor Franks explained: “It’s outrageous that residents’ parking permit fees are being increased by more than twice, and in some cases three times, the rate of inflation. The scheme has to be paid for, but residents are faced with parking difficulties which aren’t of their making. These are caused by activities outside their control.

“LBC should be restricting the increase in fees to the rate of inflation, which is around four per cent. The council is hopeless at enforcing anything. One of the biggest complaints we get is that schemes aren’t enforced properly. If you keep banging up the fees, that’s the least you can do.”

LBC finance manager Darren Lambert said: “The proposal for carers is to increase the charge from £50 to £55 from April 1.

“The majority of that income is from health organisations, which pay for their carers. Whether they pass that fee on is a decision for them.

“Enforcement has increased by more during the past five years. There’s also the cost of dealing with the applications, keeping records, administering permits and producing them. Enforcement officers received an above inflation pay rise for the past two years. We feel these proposals are fair.”

Labour Saints’ councillor Ghulam Abbas admitted to being “surprised” the decision was called in, saying: “These increases are within reason when considered over a five-year period.

“I wonder whether our colleagues across the chamber have seen what council finances are like. What’s an alternative solution? To not put parking up and cut services to vulnerable children?

“Nobody’s profiting here. This is about plugging the holes in our budget. That includes putting charges up slightly higher than inflation, as it was previously a higher rate. Would the Liberal Democrats prefer the council to go bankrupt?” he asked.

Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor David Wynn replied: “No, we wouldn’t. That was a comment to stir things up.

“Given the increase put on carers, all we’re doing is switching the budget problems from LBC to the NHS. We’re also discouraging and penalising family members from looking after their loved ones.”

Labour Challney councillor Basit Mahmood added: “I completely reject the idea we’re trying to make a profit. We’re recouping costs.”