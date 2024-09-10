New findings have revealed the scale of bailiff use by Luton Borough Council.

Newly released figures from National Debtline and the Centre for Social Justice have revealed that Luton Borough Council referred 12,261 debts to bailiffs in 2022/23. National Debtline, the free debt advice service run by charity the Money Advice Trust, has written to the Leader of Luton Borough Council urging the council to commit to improve the way it collects council tax arrears and other debts. Luton Borough Council figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, show the authority referred 12,261 debts to bailiffs in the 2022/23 financial year – a 47 per cent decrease on pre-pandemic levels in 2018/19.

A council spokesperson said: “Our policy will always be to do everything we can to support people who are genuinely struggling to pay their debts and make it as easy as possible for them; but to take strong enforcement action to recover money from people who are simply refusing to pay.

"This is an important distinction to make and hasn’t been acknowledged in the letter we’ve been sent from the National Debtline and is vital context for our use of bailiffs.”

A detail view of a final demand letter from a debt recovery firm. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

“Of the 12,261 debts to bailiffs in 2022/23, 7849 were council tax referrals, 4108 were parking referrals, 303 for unpaid business rates and one for commercial rents.” Across England and Wales, 2.71 million debts were referred to bailiffs by councils during 2022/23 – broadly unchanged on pre-pandemic levels (2.65 million in 2018/19). Bailiffs, known officially as enforcement agents, have the right to visit a property and can remove and sell goods to repay certain debts, including council tax arrears and parking penalty charge notices. National Debtline is calling for Luton Borough Council to adopt all six of its ‘six steps’ to improve collection practices. Steve Vaid, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, said: “The fact Luton Borough Council has decreased its use of bailiffs to collect debts is welcome, but there is still more to be done to improve debt collection practices for the benefit of both people in difficulty and councils. We have written to the Leader to set out simple steps they can take to improve the way the council collects debts it is owed.

He added: “I would urge anyone in Luton struggling with their finances to get in touch with National Debtline as soon as possible.”

A council spokesperson continued: “We understand that many residents have been affected by the cost of living crisis, which is why we always encourage customers to talk to us about any difficulties they may be facing, so that we can put the right support in place, such as setting up affordable payment plans to claiming Council Tax Support and Council Tax Hardship and directing them to Debt Advice Agencies where necessary.

“Regarding the parking referrals, there are multiple opportunities for the motorist to make a payment. If we do not enforce the debt, those flouting restrictions will continue to do so, at a greater expense to the town and its residents.

“If someone who owes money does not engage with us or make payments, we will ultimately pursue all available avenues to collect unpaid debt, with bailiffs serving as a final resort and only after all other means for recovering the debt have failed.”