File photo of a person vaping.(Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

The owner of a vape shop in Luton has been prosecuted for selling illegal vapes.

Owner of Vapex on Bury Park Road in Luton, Mohammed Hai, aged 60 of Plough Court, pleaded guilty to six sales of illegal vapes.

After being summoned to court in July, following an investigation by Luton Trading Standards, he made a further three sales – which were deemed an aggravating factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 27 he was handed a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £800 and a £26 victim surcharge

So far, Luton Trading Standards has seized more than 13.600 illegal vape pens and tobaccoo.

Illegal vaping devices are more dangerous than their regulated counterparts as they contain chemicals that are banned in this country and are harmful to health. All disposable vape pens that exceed 600 puffs, containing 2ml of liquid and 2 per cent nicotine content, are illegal.

Gerard McCleave, corporate director for inclusive economy, said: “The sale of illicit tobacco, vape pens and shisha is often linked to wider organised criminal activity, so we have good reason to be vigilant. It is also putting people’s health at risk, which is particularly concerning as illicit vape pens and tobacco are often being sold to school children under 18, which is also illegal”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Trading Standards are continuing to clamp down on the sale of illegal vapes and tobacco. Their interventions have resulted in Luton landlords terminating the lease at six premises, three for non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes. And they are in the process of undertaking two more. Other businesses are on final warnings before their leases are terminated.