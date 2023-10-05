Paperwork delays mean asylum seekers in Dunstable's Old Palace Lodge have been there more than six months

The Old Palace Lodge hotel. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

At least 80 of 132 asylum seekers accommodated in a four star Dunstable hotel have been there for more than six months because of processing delays around their paperwork, a meeting heard.

The Old Palace Lodge in Church Street agreed a lucrative contract with the Home Office to provide the accommodation, with an initial 90 “adult males” bused in from London in February.

Higher energy bills and rising interest rates impacted the hotel, in the aftermath of the pandemic.

A contract is in place on behalf of the Home Office between the Old Palace Lodge owners and Clearsprings Ready Homes Limited to provide around 150 beds of temporary accommodation for asylum seekers, Central Bedfordshire Council said earlier this year.

The latest update was provided during written questions at a CBC meeting by Labour Houghton Regis East councillor Chloe Alderman.

“There are 132 asylum seekers at the Old Palace Lodge in Dunstable of which at least 80 have been in the country for longer than six months because of processing delays,” she explained.

“While waiting they rely on the Old Palace Lodge facilities to support them and the help provided by charity organisations.”

Councillor Alderman then asked a question on behalf of Labour Dunstable North councillor Matt Brennan, who was unable to attend.

He wrote: “Considering the limited resources available to meet the complex needs of the asylum seekers housed in hotels across Central Bedfordshire, how can the local authority encourage an increase in charitable support aimed specifically at meeting the needs of refugees locally?

“This would be with a particular focus on the provision of clothing, toiletries, and opportunities to learn English for those ineligible to attend the local educational options.

“How can CBC support hotel staff to provide clear signposting for charitable organisations and individuals wanting to provide new charitable aid, detailing which needs are being met already and where there’s still a gap in provision?

“And how can awareness be increased among hotel staff and asylum seekers of the eligibility criteria for accessing state funded education?”

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny replied: “In terms of these centres around the country, Clearsprings has the contract to run them and it has arrangements with charitable organisations.

“These include Care4Calais, the British Red Cross, Barnardo’s, Mind and more locally the citizens advice bureaux certainly have been involved with the Old Palace Lodge, while local faith groups have been helping with language lessons, as well.

“In addition to that, St Augustine’s Academy has taken in 15 children and parents have been incredibly helpful in providing second hand uniforms and the like.

“Dunstable South Children’s Centre has provided help for 33 families and 40 youngsters are registered at the moment.

“I’ve been given examples where families have passed on information within classes, such as support for mothers and babies. There’s definitely more we can do there.