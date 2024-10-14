Round Green car park in Luton. Picture: Google Maps

Parking fees in Luton are set to increase by up to nine per cent from January to cover the local authority’s costs, a meeting heard.

The average increase is between eight and nine per cent, although there are fluctuations because of the small amounts for some tariffs, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny finance review group.

The last increase in both on- and off-street parking charges was in April 2024, said the report. “But those levies were limited in scope and didn’t cover a number of areas, such as on-street parking and some permits.”

“We’re not planning any increase to residential parking schemes or carers permits, as part of the changes. There are also no proposals to increase any charges for on-street parking around the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

“The new amounts would come into effect from January 1, following the required publication of these tariffs. A framework guides the review of the council’s fees and charges.

“This aims to set charges at a level that’s fair to service users, to cover the full cost of the service provided where possible, and within the principals of fairness and consistency.

“Setting fees at an appropriate level encourages compliance with our parking controls, and supports the council’s green objectives by encouraging use of other modes of transport where suitable.”

LBC’s processing and representations manager neighbourhood services Arshad Baksh told the review group: “We’re seeking to introduce an increase averaging eight per cent for parking fees and on-street parking bays.

“Car park fees haven’t been increased for a few years because of a number of reasons,” he explained.

Labour Saints councillor Ghulam Abbas asked: “Is there scope to use cameras recording vehicles coming into and leaving car parks?

“I’m assuming we’re using parking attendants to check vehicles in these parking places for a ticket purchase.

“Having it automated would allow those resources to be used elsewhere in the borough where we’ve people parking on the pavements and on double yellow lines, really causing a nuisance.

“Have we thought about a transformation in the way we police or monitor our car parks?”

Mr Baksh replied: “Yes, we’ve started exploring the options available. It’s quite a considerable capital expenditure initially and we’re just reviewing the numbers.

“The use of ANPR cameras is prohibited for councils, so we couldn’t use that particular system.”

Liberal Democrat Wigmore councillor David Wynn said: “My concern is perhaps we should differentiate more between daytime and evening parking.

“I didn’t see any reference to that in the document, so I don’t know if that’s been given any consideration.”

Mr Baksh added: “We already have specific evening tariffs in our car parks and there’s no proposal to increase those charges.

“Similarly for the on-street parking bays, we don’t have fees which apply. It’s free parking after 6pm in the town centre. It’s to cover our increasing costs.

“The income from parking is ring-fenced and we can only ever spend that back on road-related or highways projects.”

Councillors agreed to recommend to LBC’s executive committee to increase the charges as planned.