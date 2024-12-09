Pavilion in Luton park to be demolished after arson and skate park work delayed

Construction of Wigmore Park’s new skate facilities and children’s play areas have been delayed by “unexpected site conditions”, Luton Rising has said.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is now due to be completed later in 2025 after the construction was rearranged to incorporate essential drainage improvements with groundworks expected to start in the spring.

Luton Rising’s Managing Director, Nick Platts, said: “We understand the disappointment this delay may cause and extend our apologies to park users. However, our commitment to delivering an exceptional recreation space for the Luton community remains steadfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project underscores our dedication to prioritising improvements in Wigmore Park as a first step ahead of proposed future developments in the area. We intend to press on with this work urgently next year. We will keep everyone informed of progress as the project moves ahead.”

New Wigmore Park facilities. Picture: Luton Rising

The skate park, near the main entrance to the park off Eaton Green Road, will be one of the UK’s largest multi-discipline concrete venues.

The new themed play parks will have junior and toddler zones with slides, swings, cableways and climbing frames.

Luton Rising says a fire at the Wigmore Pavilion has “impacted on the company’s longer-term vision” to refurbish it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An evaluation by Luton Borough Council, which owns the building, found that the Pavilion needs to be demolished after the arson attack.

Mr Platts said: “Looking at the damage that has been caused at Wigmore Pavilion, demolition is a common-sense decision. We are now looking into designing a more sustainable building and working out how it can be delivered before deciding on our next step.”