Petition against planned industrial development at Houghton Regis tops 1,000 signatures

Approximate location of the development.

A petition opposing a proposed industrial development at Houghton Regis has attracted more than 1,000 signatures.

Residents are objecting to Tungsten Properties Limited’s full plans for five industrial units on land at the back of Cresswell Edge and Seaton Crescent, off Bedford Road.

The project also includes access from Bedford Road, parking, service yards and landscaping.

Concerns raised by Central Bedfordshire Council planning officers at the pre-application stage included overdevelopment, harm to the local residential amenity, and the impact on highways and rights of way.

Campaigners claim the developer has not meaningfully addressed these issues. Their petition reads: “We, the undersigned residents of Bidwell West and the surrounding area, write to formally object to the planning application for five large industrial units next to our homes.

“This site was shown in the Houghton Regis North (HRN2) framework plan as green space or landscape buffer. Many residents bought homes with this understanding and now feel misled.

“Approving this application would fundamentally breach the original vision for a well-balanced and community-focused neighbourhood.

“It fails to acknowledge the substantial provision delivered at Baytree Dunstable at Thorn Turn, which serves the same functional economic and spatial area.

“The proposed buildings, HGV yards, and service areas are immediately next to family home, particularly those on Seaton Crescent, Cresswell Edge, and the Taylor Wimpey development.”

The petition with 1,095 signatures adds the development would be “contrary to the HRN2 master plan and local community expectations”. It can be accessed at Change.org.

A planning statement from the Pegasus Group on behalf of Tungsten Properties Limited explained: “An application for up to 1,850 residential properties, two primary schools, and employment land, was approved in September 2020.

“This also featured a local centre with retail outlets and community or leisure uses, public open spaces to include sports pitches and changing rooms, and natural wildlife areas.

“The site has been used as agricultural land for several years and covers about 13 acres. Pre-application advice was received in February this year, after a site visit with the CBC case officer.”

The planning statement noted the “proposed development wouldn’t comply with the adopted framework plan”, but it was acknowledged the site forms part of the strategic allocation, which supports employment use.

It acknowledged: “The proposed development, in its initial form, would cause harm to the character of the area and represent overdevelopment of the site, while it would impact on the neighbouring amenity, notably through noise and disturbance.”

An objection was raised by the local authority’s highways officer and rights of way officer, said the statement. “The advice received from CBC has been carefully considered and the plans amended in light of those comments received.

“The application proposes a total gross external area of about 18,236sqm. It also includes the diversion of the public right of way from Cresswell Edge through the site on an amended route.

“A spine road runs through the development with access to each unit. Landscaping is provided throughout the site.”