Petition raises fears about Luton road junction safety - which could be reviewed as part of Power Court development

Petition submitted by residents concerned about road junction safety on edge of Luton town centre, which could be reviewed as part of Power Court development v.1

The layout at a busy road junction in Luton could be reviewed during the Power Court development to resolve safety fears of local residents, a meeting heard.

A 90-signature petition was submitted to the borough council’s petitions and representations board because of the number of accidents at the Hucklesby Way, Hitchin Road and Crescent Road junction.

The petition asks for redesign work and a road sign reading “dangerous junction” be put up until this process is completed, according to a report to the board.

Several collisions have been recorded at this location within the last five years, explained the report. “There were two accidents in 2019, three in 2020, and four in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“The data doesn’t support the assertion that the junction design is dangerous, with the majority of incidents having been attributed to drivers not reading the junction correctly and turning across moving traffic.

“All of the collisions and casualties recorded at this site have been graded as slight. Such injuries include a cut not judged to be severe, bruising, mild whiplash and slight shock.

“Installing a roundabout could increase the risk of accidents at this location, especially between vehicles and pedestrians. The current signalised layout allows for pedestrian priority when crossing the carriageway.

“Lane discipline is a frequent issue at roundabouts, with side swipe collisions quite high, as well as back end bumps and shunts.”

The council is planning upgrade works to the junction, during the current financial year, said the report. “A ‘MOVA’ traffic-controlled system is due to be implemented for these signals.

“It offers better detection to vehicles on the junction and will create an all red phase, when needed, to allow the junction to clear before the traffic is allowed to continue through it. This solution is expected to see the number of collisions reduce.

“A redesign of the junction, removing the signals and putting in a roundabout would probably cost more than £750,000. The upgrades expenditure is £50,000 and keeps the safer pedestrian crossing facilities.

“As part of the Luton Town Football Club stadium development, the operation and design of this junction will be considered and may be subject to change as that scheme progresses.”

LBC’s senior highways engineer Mark Barnett told the board: “The majority of accidents which occur are drivers of vehicles not reading the junction correctly and turning across moving traffic, not because of the junction geometry.”

Lead petitioner John French said their intention is just to improve safety at the junction, not requesting a roundabout.

Labour Beech Hill councillor and highways portfolio holder Javed Hussain suggested monitoring the junction for 12 months and investigating filters on the traffic lights.

“We haven’t got a budget of £750,000 to spend,” he warned. “There’ll be a huge amount of traffic coming down there with a 25,000-capacity stadium.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor, who chairs the board, added: “When a new stadium is built, test events are held. There’s been talk of closing St Mary’s Road on event or match days.”

The board agreed a ‘MOVA’ traffic-controlled system should be installed at the junction and monitored.