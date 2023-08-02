Phase two of former Vauxhall site development in Luton agreed by planning committee

A development on the former Vauxhall Motors site in Luton would make better use of the manufacturing process and avoid noise disturbance for local residents, a meeting heard.

Applicant IBC Vehicles Limited submitted full plans for phase two of a project to demolish a building and install a pre-delivery inspection facility at its Kimpton Road base.

The scheme includes fencing and a resurfaced parking area at the plant, according to a report to the borough council’s development management committee.

Post development block plan. Pic: Luton Borough Council Development Management Committee agenda

“The manufacturing facility employs around 900 staff, with the capacity for building about 100,000 units per year,” said the report.

“Phase one approval involved building two permanent stair towers, fencing and rearrangement of staff and product parking.

“The building called X Block is unused currently and the remainder of the nine-acre application land is for parking and circulation areas

“A section of the site been reacquired by IBC Vehicles, although it wan’t subject to any change of use and remained associated to its operations through a lease arrangement.”

LBC’s planning team leader Clive Inwards explained: “These plans involve the demolition of the X Block building and the installation of a pre-delivery inspection facility.

“Various surfaces, obstacles and braking areas designed to test the vehicles before they leave the plant are contained in the new premises.

“It’s situated within the 62-acre Napier Park strategic allocation in the adopted Local Plan and is located on the former Vauxhall Motors vehicle plant allocated for a mixed-use neighbourhood development.

“There are no issues with the access point off Kimpton Road, given this is a long-established route into the manufacturing plant. The current application forms phase two of the overall project and is to improve efficiencies in the operation.

“The proposal on a brownfield site is acceptable in principle. It would have a low impact on residential amenity,” he added. “Product vehicles would be required to travel a shorter distance to be tested within the premises and staff could park on site.

“This rationalisation of both staff and product parking on the site is welcome, as is the overall reduction across the premises from 2,407 spaces to 2,072 for employees and other parking provision.

“There would be sustainability benefits because of the minimising of vehicle movements and creating the inspection facility, with manufacturing and testing both located there.

“It would support the continued manufacturing use of the wider IBC vehicle site, through an important employer for the town.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks said: “I’m wondering whether to agree to a test track right next to a relatively new residential development, particularly as it would be operating 24 hours a day.

“What do the relevant figures mean?” he asked. “And was the measuring done in the middle of the night as well?”

Mr Inwards replied: “Noise testing was undertaken by the applicant. We’ve two noise surveys, one from 2020 and updated again in 2022.

“These set out the ambient noise levels. Effectively it would be below that level and wouldn’t cause an issue. It would still be beneath the equivalent level at night.”