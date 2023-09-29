Plan for flats at former Victorian private members' club in Luton approved

The site of the Lansdowne Club

Diluted plans to demolish a former Victorian private members’ club building in Luton and replace it with three blocks of flats can proceed, after a larger project was refused and an appeal thrown out.

Applicant David Issott submitted full plans to the borough council to build three blocks providing 50 apartments at 70 New Bedford Road, which was run by the Lansdowne Club.

Planning officer Abi Chapman told LBC’s development management committee: “The half-acre site is occupied by a significantly extended 19th Century villa, one of three remaining from nine built in Villa Road.

“There are two four-storey buildings containing eight flats each, and a seven-storey block of 34 flats, with eight affordable,” she said. “The development will be car free, with storage for 50 bicycles.

“An application for 84 flats was refused in March 2021 and dismissed on appeal in April 2022 because of its overbearing impact. It’s considered this revised scheme has overcome the objections raised.

“It was concluded losing the villa carried limited extra weight, as the building has been subject to many unsympathetic extensions. The majority of villas have been demolished, so the group value has diminished.”

Simon Tweed, from the management company for The Mount and Bedford Gardens, who lives locally, said: “Our main objection is the sheer scale. This is the same information with a different conclusion.

“Three storeys is the average for the area. If this is allowed, you set a precedent for further higher buildings along New Bedford Road.”

Assistant pastor at Hope Church Jonathan Adams listed three objections, parking issues, road maintenance and a lack of consultation over the proximity of one apartment block to its main hall.

“I’ve witnessed confrontation, cars being blocked and emergency vehicles struggling to get along Villa Road,” he explained.

Resident Russell Cartwright referred to the proposal being “out of keeping with the area”.

Mr Issott said: “There are no objections from statutory consultees. This comprehensively addresses the concerns raised before.

“It dramatically reduces the scale, with 40 per cent fewer apartments. The previous application didn’t have affordable housing.

“The big advantage of no parking area is the quality and extent of amenity space afforded to the development. We’re acutely aware how poor Villa Road is and intend to rebuild it.”

Highways officer Chris Godden added: “We want a safe, reliable surface on the road, rather than just filling in the potholes.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks warned: “Its scale and massing will have an overbearing impact on the Leaside Hotel, Hope Church, The Mount and Bedford Gardens.

“A row of these buildings has a much higher value esthetically, or in heritage terms here. Taking out the middle one reduces the value of the other two.

“The inspector said in his appeal decision there would be harm from losing the non-designated heritage asset, number 70.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor said: “The inspector said the building has been vandalised by the brick extensions on the front and was in poor state of repair. That’s a reason why the Lansdowne Club closed down.”