Plan for industrial project near Luton that could create up to 200 jobs approved

An industrial project is set to create up to 200 jobs on a seven-acre site spanning the boundary of two local authorities in Bedfordshire.

Applicant Hampton Brook (UK) Limited submitted full plans to Central Bedfordshire Council to build eight units for flexible general industrial and storage or distribution on land to the west of Luton Road and east of the M1, Luton Road, Chalton.

Luton Borough Council previously agreed delegated powers for talks to be held to enable the site to be accessed via a new junction from Coverdale, which is located in its administrative area and links to the B579 Toddington Road and Luton Road roundabout. This represents about five per cent of the location.

The scheme also includes offices and trade counter floorspace, an area of open storage and landscaping, parking, servicing, the access and other works.

This is a cross boundary application with the majority of the site within Central Bedfordshire, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

The site is within the north of Luton strategic allocation which supports the provision of employment uses, said the report. “This development would create an estimated 150 to 200 jobs when operational. The total floor area covers nearly 8,700sqm.

“The eight units are within two buildings and classed as general industrial and storage or distribution with office accommodation. These buildings would be sited along the western boundary of the site next to the M1.”

Principal planning officer Caroline Macrdechian told the committee: “This site forms part of a strategic allocation in an area undergoing substantial change.

“Some tree clearance is necessary, but extra planting is planned along the access and around the perimeter,” she explained. “It’s a prime location because of the current infrastructure and has the potential to deliver 150 to 200 jobs.

“Chalton Parish Council objected over the traffic movements and the accumulative impact of development in the area on the local highway network.

“The trip generation isn’t considered adverse by the highways officers. Junction improvements have been highlighted for a roundabout to the west of the M1.”

Principal highways officer Kevin Archard added: “There’s already a shared footway and cycleway in the CBC area, which will continue into Luton borough.

“The route alongside Luton Road will be improved slightly. LBC has requested a contribution to improve the cycleway southwards to connect it with the national cycle route.”

Conservative Dunstable West councillor Nigel Young said: “It’s a great shame the M1/A6 link road has been delayed, as it would have mitigated traffic concerns and this will generate trip movements.

“It’s fabulously situated and it’s the absolutely ideal place for such a development. Chalton’s concerns are exacerbated by a small piece of land nearby where there are applications for further development.

“The quarry will come forward as something, as it was supposed to become a railway interchange. This is hugely dependent on M1/A6 link road.

“It’s a great shame a couple of villages, including Streatley, will be impacted by the massive delays in that essential west to east link road.” Councillors unanimously approved the development.