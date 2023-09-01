The Lok’nStore site on Brunswick Street in High Town

Plans for 136 flats in Luton have been agreed in principle, subject to further talks over project viability and a potentially increased developer contribution.

Applicant Lok’nStore Limited submitted full plans to demolish buildings and redevelop land at 25 to 27 Brunswick Street in High Town to provide a mixed use residential development with a commercial unit and landscaping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The site has been used for storage and general industry since 2002, according to a report to the borough council’s development management committee.

There would be 49 one-bedroom, 63 two-bed and 24 three-bedroom apartments, with non-residential space on the ground floor, said the report.

“The scheme was amended after initial proposals for 179 flats in a ‘U’ shaped building. Planning officers considered this overdevelopment and a poor living environment for future occupiers in conflict with the Luton Local Plan.

“The 136 flats are in an ‘L’ shaped building now, extending to a maximum of 13 stories on the north-east corner on Brunswick Street, 11 stories opposite Duke Street and eight stories on the junction with Taylor Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This increases the amount of communal green space to 673sqm and allows more natural light to reach the area. A private terrace or balconies will be provided for 117 of the flats.

“A pedestrian and cycle link is proposed to connect Duke Street and Taylor Street. There’s storage for 48 bicycles, but no on site parking spaces.”

Planning officer Abi Chapman said: “The site contains a post-war purpose-built industrial building and this area is identified for residential development in the local master plan.

“It’s adequately shown that it’s no longer suitable for storage use, while the applicant has made a commitment to relocate to within five miles of the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s not considered to be overdevelopment and sufficient amenity space is supplied. There’ve been no objections to these proposals.

“The developer is making one financial contribution of £47,600 for sustainable transport provision and has submitted evidence it would be unviable with an affordable housing allocation.

“Further talks will be held between the applicant, planning officers and the local authority’s independent assessor, with a maximum potential contribution of £422,000.”

Property director for Lokn’Store Group plc Tom Lampard told the committee the developer converted an old factory warehouse into self-storage use in 2002.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Now these are generally purpose built and of significantly better quality than we can offer our custom base from the current location,” he explained.

“We’ve identified other sites which could possibly accommodate our self-storage use in the borough and a certain future for this location will allow us to progress those opportunities.

“We believe it’s of high quality, provides a generous proportion of green space, is environmentally progressive and offers considerable benefits to the area.”

Head of development consultancy at Newsteer real estate advisers, chartered surveyor and registered valuer Richard Garside added: “The applicant has reduced the number of apartments from 179 to 136, which has impacted on the potential viability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The scheme cannot deliver any affordable housing or offer Section 106 (developer) contributions. The applicant has agreed to a review clause within the legal agreement.”