Proposals for 17 properties on a former Luton pub site are being recommended for approval by planning officers.

The land off Whipperley Ring was occupied by The Parrot public house until it was demolished in 2016 and is now derelict.

Applicant Foxhall Homes Limited has scaled down its initial plans from 21 properties to the current scheme for 14 three-bedroom houses and three two-bed homes on three quarters of an acre at Farley Hill.

The Parrot pub on Whipperley Ring, Luton, before it was demolished

Luton Borough Council’s housing company’s project also includes 17 parking spaces, an amenity area and other works.

The local authority bought The Parrot and The Roman Way on Lewsey Farm for a combined price of £850,000, after both pubs ceased trading around ten years ago.

In a statement in 2016, the council explained it purchased the premises as part of its “commitment to do everything possible to alleviate the ongoing housing crisis”.

At one stage, through a partner, LBC intended to use the Farley Hill site for a medical centre and flats for the elderly.

“A planning application was approved in August 2018 for the site next to this for a medical centre,” said a report to the council’s development management committee. “But this permission has expired now and the plans haven’t been implemented.

“A scheme to build 21 properties with 21 parking spaces and an amenity area was submitted in December 2021, but later withdrawn by the applicant.

“Regardless of the demolition of the hostelry, the planning use class of the application site hasn’t changed and remains a public house.

“The area surrounding the site is suburban in character with post-war housing and flats set in spacious plots. The maximum height of the surrounding buildings is three stories with rooms in the roof.

“A new internal road is planned from Whipperley Ring, which will be the only vehicular access into the development.

“These houses are proposed to be arranged in three rows of terraces, while storage for two bikes will be provided in garden sheds,” added the report. “Each parking space will need an electric vehicle charging point under current building regulations.

“Ten two-and-a-half-storey three-bedroom market houses would face the pedestrian entrance to Market Square, with a terrace of four two-and-a-half-storey three-bed market homes and three two-storey affordable properties facing the internal road and Whipperley Ring.

“Every home has an enclosed private back garden of at least 45sqm. A number of landscaped areas will form part of the proposals, with this amenity space open to public use.”