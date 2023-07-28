Artist Impressions Of The Planned Development On The Site Of The Parrot Public House In Luton. Pic: Luton Borough Council Development Management Committee agenda.

A local authority’s housing company has been granted planning permission to turn a former Luton pub site into housing.

Applicant Foxhall Homes Limited submitted plans to the borough council for 17 properties on derelict land off Farley Hill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The three quarters of an acre site was occupied by The Parrot public house until it was demolished in 2016.

Site plan of the proposed development on the site of the former The Parrot public house in Luton. Pic: Luton Borough Council Development Management Committee agenda.

LBC’s housing company reduced its initial plans to build 21 properties to the current scheme for 14 three-bedroom houses and three affordable two-bed homes by Whipperley Ring.

“The area surrounding the site is suburban in character with post-war housing and flats set in spacious flat plots,” according to a report to LBC’s development management committee.

An application for 21 homes and 21 parking spaces, with an amenity area and other works, was submitted in December 2021, but later withdrawn by the applicant, said the report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Planning officer Abi Chapman explained: “The site is located within Farley Hill neighbourhood centre and is vacant after the demolition of the pub.

“A medical centre received planning permission for part of the site in 2018, which wasn’t implemented and has expired now.

“The 17 houses will be arranged in three rows of terraces, with a new internal access road. This will make a significant contribution to local housing need.

“An agreement will be entered into with the local highways authority for improvements to the pedestrian access to nearby Market Square.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s an extra planning condition over monitoring shared spaces, which requires a management plan. A maintenance schedule is to be submitted to the local planning authority for approval and to be continued for the lifetime of the development.

“The applicant has confirmed the shared amenity space will be owned and managed by LBC’s parks department,” she said. “Each property will have a parking space and garden of at least 45sqm, while cycle storage is provided in the garden shed.

“The landscaped areas provided will be open to the public, and will have a low rail around them to prevent parking. The site is constrained as it’s surrounded on all sides by footways and roads.

“It won’t have a detrimental effect on any neighbouring premises. Three trees will be removed to provide the access, but this will be offset by replacement planting within the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Bedfordshire Police has removed its objection over a footpath and part of a boundary wall. There was one other comment opposing the proposals over a lack of parking spaces.

“There’s no recognised need for the use of the public house, while this will provide family and affordable housing.”

The new internal road from Whipperley Ring will be the only access for vehicles into the development, added the report.

“It’s considered to offer an acceptable mix of housing for which there’s a significant identified need within the borough. And it won’t result in the loss of a use for which there’s a recognised local demand.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The local authority bought The Parrot and The Roman Way on Lewsey Farm for a combined price of £850,000, after both pubs ceased trading around ten years ago.