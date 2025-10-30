Plans for 23 flats in Luton and Dunstable estate upgrades among latest applications

Luton Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston

A six-storey block of flats could be built in the centre of Luton if plans are approved by the council.

At 32 to 42 Duke Street, the existing commercial building would be demolished to make way for a six-storey block of 23 flats, with eight one-bedroom, 13 two-bedroom, and two three-bedroom units.

Nearby, at the rear of 49 to 51 Cheapside, plans have been submitted to demolish a single-storey building and create three mews-style dwellings, each providing two-bedroom, three-person homes with private entrances, outdoor amenity space, and dedicated cycle storage.

At Luton Hoo Hotel Golf and Spa, the estate is looking to construct a brand-new golf clubhouse. The hotel is looking to change a previously approved scheme to include extensive alterations and upgrades across the estate. Plans show that the stables building will be extended and upgraded to incorporate a modernised spa, including a redesigned basement and new lightwell. The existing pool and central courtyard are proposed to be enlarged, with minor extensions to the ground floor. The Vitality pool will be reconfigured to a rectangular shape, while internal layouts will be adjusted and the courtyard roof redesigned as a circular feature. The proposals also include the creation of a children’s play area within Columnhill Woods, a new pavilion building, and additional tennis and padel courts, all designed to improve the estate’s leisure facilities while respecting its listed and conservation status.

In Toddington Park in Dunstable, latest proposals involve removing an infilled pool, a summerhouse, and existing tennis courts and replacing them with a new partly underground pool house featuring a living roof and circular rooflights. An underground corridor would connect the new pool house to the existing basement, which is to be converted into a home spa.

A single-storey side orangery is also planned, along with the replacement of windows and doors, the removal of one chimney, and installation of a new internal courtyard roof with roof lanterns. One of the applications specifically seeks listed building consent, reflecting the property’s protected heritage status. The changes are designed to combine modern luxury with sensitivity to the building’s historic features.

At Star and Garter House in Dunstable’s High Street South, a variation to a previous planning permission has been submitted to amend the internal layout of several flats. The changes would convert four of the units into two-bedroom, three-person flats, updating the original plans to better reflect current housing needs.

Fore more information, click here for the Public Notices Portal.