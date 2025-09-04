Plans for children’s home in Dunstable refused after residents object

An application to change a care home into a children’s home in Dunstable has been refused by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The council decided to reject the application yesterday (September 3) over the property at an address in Northfields.

Residents living around the property had raised concerns about the plans to provide 24-hour care for a minimum of two and a maximum of three vulnerable children.​

A public meeting was held about the proposals, with 260 people signing a petition calling for the refusal of the application and 21 officially objecting to the plans.

Planning applications

In its decision note, the council said: “The proposal would fail to provide adequate space standards for the future occupiers of the care home, conflicting with Policy H2 of the Central Bedfordshire Local Plan, Chapter 11 of the Central Bedfordshire Design Guide (August 2023), Section 12 of the NPPF and Technical housing standards - nationally described space standard (2015).”

The proposed development also “fails to make adequate provision for off-street parking to accommodate the additional parking demands that would arise from the proposal”.

An increase in street parking would result in “unacceptable additional hazards and inconvenience to users of the highway and posing a highway safety risk”, according to the notice.

The applicant can appeal to the government if they want to challenge the decision

Cllr Matt Brennan called it the “right decision”.

He said: “I’m so happy that there is a modicum of common sense in the current planning regulations, but at this point, the involvement of the current residents is paramount, and this isn’t over until the date for appeal deadline has lapsed.”

