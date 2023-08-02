Plans for flats at former Dunstable ambulance station compared to "1960s Communist prison block" are approved

The former Dunstable Ambulance Station site

New apartments proposed for the former Dunstable ambulance station site have drawn comparisons to blocks of flats in eastern European countries, during the 1960s.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s housing company New Vista Homes submitted plans for the housing on two acres of land at Kingsway and to demolish an empty building.

There are 26 one-bed and 34 two-bedroom flats across two blocks, with communal gardens, as well as 62 parking spaces and bicycle storage, according to a report to the council’s development management committee.

Principal planning officer Caroline Macrdechian said: “The site contains the vacant ambulance station, while the former magistrates court building has been demolished.

“It’s a high quality development which efficiently uses a brownfield location in the town centre. Measures are proposed to minimise the impact on neighbouring residents.

“This area should have been part of the local health hub, but was discounted by the former BLMK Clinical Commissioning Group.”

Independent Dunstable East councillor Kenson Gurney recalled it being described previously as “a 1960s Communist prison block”, saying: “Dunstable has 13 per cent green open space left.

“The town has been ravaged and Grove Park is now one third the size I remember. This has a negative potential for teenagers who lack places to play, apart from the skate park.

“It should be given over to the local residents. If there’s nowhere to play, you’re in prison.”

Conservative Dunstable West councillor Nigel Young suggested this meant “discounting Grove Park and likewise Priory Gardens, about 100 yards away, along with Bennett’s (memorial) recreation ground about 300 yards away, all of which have green flags as outstanding spaces for local residents”.

Councillor Gurney replied: “We need to protect the available ground for the teenagers where possible, and for the benefit of young and old.”

Councillor Nicholas Kotarski, from Dunstable Town Council, referred to “overdevelopment of a small plot of land, a significant change in the street scene, and inadequate parking provision”.

CBC’s assistant director development and infrastructure Andrew Davie for the applicant explained: “Our primary objective is a high quality development, which is fully policy compliant.

“This retains all of the protected trees, and many other species. We‘re reusing a brownfield site and providing the full 30 per cent affordable housing.

“We’ve tried to make the site as viable as possible. The mix of homes is the best balance achievable. Houses wouldn’t have been economic to develop here.

“The nature of the architecture wasn’t particularly popular among the town councillors, and you’d have preferred it left as public open space.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade West councillor Russ Goodchild noted: “The elevational design reminds me of East Berlin in the 1960s.”

Councillor Young added: “I don’t share the East Berlin view. The materials fit in well with the surrounds. Behind this is an enormous brick wall of the Asda store, so perhaps that reminded you of the Berlin Wall.

“There were only nine objections to the scheme. I love the white facades. It makes a terrific landmark entrance to Dunstable even better.”