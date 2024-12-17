Plans for Luton Town FC's Power Court stadium get the green light

A vital element in regenerating Luton town centre can proceed with planning permission now granted for the Hatters’ 25,000-capacity Power Court stadium to replace the club’s former home Kenilworth Road.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant 2020 Developments (Luton) Limited submitted a hybrid application to the borough council for a mixed-use development, with detailed plans for the new ground and other facilities and outline proposals for a music venue and hotel.

Principal planning officer David Hall told the borough council’s development management committee: “The site benefits from the granting of outline planning permission already for commercial and residential development, and the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A subsequent application provided details of the residential and commercial aspects, but excluded the stadium. The height of the stadium has been reduced, as has the height and mass of the halo from the 2016 scheme.”

Luton Town's intended new ground at Power Court - pic: Luton Town FC

Power Court is close to the heritage assets of the Grade I listed St Mary’s Church and the Plaiters Lea conservation area, added Mr Hall. “It’s concluded the benefits will outweigh the harm.

“There would be 2,700sqm of entertainment, music and conference venue and 12,000sqm of hotel accommodation.”

Vicar of St Mary’s the Reverend Mike Jones confirmed it “broadly welcomes” the stadium project, saying: “The worshipping community is as passionate about Luton and its regeneration as the club is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The report notes the concern of Historic England that the mass of the building would have a considerable impact on the setting of the church, although with less than substantial harm.”

He backed a neighbourhood liaison group to help “make the churchyard safe and attractive to the thousands in the area”. But he warned: “Considerable work will be required with consequent financial investment.

“We ask for the council, the club and ourselves to meet as soon as possible to consider the financial implications. It’s a substantial area.

“It’s the physical walking to the stadium issue where we can see injury through our churchyard. There’s a responsibility for the external zone around stadium to remain safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We get sued if someone slips on a wet gravestone, let alone being injured walking through the churchyard. The local authority is responsible for the maintenance and payment of a closed churchyard.”

Mr Hall replied: “Funds are set aside, although we’re quite heavily regulated regarding what this money and where other contributions can go.”

Chief operating officer of 2020 Developments Michael Moran explained: “The scale of the proposals will transform the site, the town and the prospects for the club.

“Our journey started back in 2016. A huge amount has happened in that time, but we’ve remained fully committed to delivering a new stadium and freeing up Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Power Court is a challenging site, which is why it’s been derelict for so many decades now. This has involved dealing with the culvert, contamination and the need to move a UK Power network substation. The current substation is to be demolished next year, as a new one is being provided on the site.

“It’s a public transport orientated stadium. We’re also creating a new public realm for 1,200 apartments.” The committee unanimously approved the stadium project.