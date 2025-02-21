Plans for 'monster' apartment blocks near Luton gurdwara approved despite objections

An artist's impression of the view from Telford Way. Picture: Luton council planning agenda

Worshippers will be put off attending a Sikh temple in Luton because of overlooking fears “from three huge nearby towers” containing 291 apartments, a meeting heard.

Applicant Opecprime Development Limited submitted full plans to the borough council for three 16- to 21-storey buildings on a three quarters of an acre site at 13 to 31 Dunstable Road.

There are 102 one-bed and 189 two-bedroom flats, residential amenity areas including rooftop gardens, 43 basement parking spaces and storage for 150 bicycles.

This land is allocated for housing under the adopted Luton Local Plan, apart from the former Trend House segment, according to a report to the local authority’s development management committee.

The site from an aerial view currently. Picture: Comer Homes Group via LBC Planning Portal

Concerns have been raised this project will detract from the Sikh temple, said the report. “While it would undoubtedly have an impact, the setting of the Luton Guru Nanak Gurdwara is urban.

“There’ve been numerous applications for high rise development approved on this brownfield site, between the junctions of Dallow Road and Hatters Way with Dunstable Road.

“A landscaped area is accessible to everyone, while there’s a podium-level residents’ garden with play space.”

Planning officer Abi Chapman explained: “Amended plans have been submitted by the applicant removing balconies on levels one to five, where these might otherwise overlook the Gurdwara main hall.

“An assessment suggested it’s not viable to provide on-site affordable housing and developer contributions. But there’s a £150,000 towards improving pedestrian and cycle access to the busway, on which LBC would consider an extra stop if the bus companies agree.

“It would revamp a vacant strategic location, which as a gateway to Luton would act as catalyst for further regeneration. Incidents of crime will be reduced by this development through natural surveillance.”

Prabhjit Singh Sobti, for the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple objectors, said: “These three tall huge towers next to the Sikh temple will completely change the character and amenity of the area.

“We never envisaged this monster scale of development would dwarf our place. Our right to worship will be affected.

“These buildings will overlook our people coming into the Gurdwara and they’ll be unwilling to be monitored entering and leaving. Religion is a private affair. They arrive discreetly, worship and leave.

“If they’re aware of being watched all the time, they’ll be reluctant to visit. The local traffic pressure will be unbearable. It would reduce the value of our assets substantially.”

Planning consultant for Savills Neil Rowley said: “This would be a fantastic state-of-the-art building, representing an investment of more than £65m.

“We’re sad to hear our neighbours at the Gurdwara don’t like the building. We’ve removed some of the balconies on the lower floors, which might have overlooked the premises and installed some privacy screens elsewhere.

“Residential permission has existed since 2004, before the temple was built. A planning report said the Gurdwara shouldn’t restrict the neighbouring land’s ability to deliver new homes.

“It won’t be dominant or overbearing. The temple building won’t be overshadowed. Comer Homes Group is committed to building relationships with its neighbours. There’ll be a 24-hour concierge on site to deal with any issues.”

The committee approved the development, with five votes in favour and three against.