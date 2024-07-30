Plans for nearly 300 flats close to Luton town centre unveiled by developer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Applicant Opecprime Development Limited has submitted full plans to the borough council to construct three 12- to 21-storey buildings, with amenity space and landscaping, at 13 to 31 Dunstable Road.
The proposals include rooftop gardens, parking and cycle storage, and other works. There would be 102 one-bed and 189 two-bedroom apartments, with 43 parking spaces and storage for 150 bicycles, according to the local authority’s website planning portal.
The three quarters of an acre site is currently vacant and is located between the junctions of Dallow Road and Hatters Way with Dunstable Road, said a planning statement from development agent Savills.
“A former three-storey building on the western edge of the site, Trend House, has been demolished recently. It was developed land in residential use, before being cleared of all other buildings in 2003.
“This area contains hardstanding with overgrown vegetation and is currently surrounded by temporary timber fencing and large billboards. The site is allocated for housing under the adopted Luton Local Plan, which indicates a potential capacity of 124 properties.
“Planning permission has been granted previously for redevelopment to provide up to 214 residential units.”
In a covering letter, associate director of Savills Catherine Mason explained: “The proposals will bring forward the delivery of an exemplary residential-led development designed by architects, Farrells.
“These plans will deliver a high quality, beautiful and sustainable building, which will contribute positively to the character of the area, improving the local townscape.
“The 291 new homes would be delivered in a mix of housing types, sizes and tenures. This application provides social, economic and environmental benefits for the local area.”
He said that the project would also “generate a significant community infrastructure levy payment to be used by the council to fund community infrastructure”.
The borough council’s development management committee will consider the plans in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.