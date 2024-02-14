A new Greggs could be coming to this retail park

Plans have been submitted to Luton Borough Council for a new Greggs branch to be opened in the town.

If approved, the store could be opened on the corner of Luton Retail Park on Gipsy Lane. The plans, which were sent to the council by DT Last Mile Retail (Luton) Trustee Limited, say that a new ‘sandwich stop/bakery’ would open on land at the retail park, along with outdoor seating for customers.

In a successful application submitted last year, the plans revealed that 11 full-time roles could be made if the build went ahead. The most recent proposals include a variation to the agreed planning permission from December 2023.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations, while we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will be sure to share any information in due course”.