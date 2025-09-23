Plans lodged to turn Dunstable pool hall into bingo venue

By Damien Lucas
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 13:31 BST
A planning application has been submitted to convert a former pool hall in Dunstable town centre into a bingo hall.

The proposal concerns the ground floor of 23 High Street North, Dunstable (LU6 1HX), which was formerly home to Shotz and Potz, and was received by Central Bedfordshire Council on 26 August 2025.

It was formally validated the following day.

The consultation period for the scheme began on 27 August and is due to close on 8 October 2025, which is the earliest date the council may issue a decision. A target decision date of 22 October 2025 has been set.

The premises formerly home to Shotz and Potz in Dunstable. Photo: Central Beds Councilplaceholder image
The premises formerly home to Shotz and Potz in Dunstable. Photo: Central Beds Council

The property sits within the Dunstable Conservation Area. According to the application documents, no environmental assessment has been submitted and the building is not listed.

The case is being handled by planning officer Asif Hussain, who can be contacted via email. The applicant’s agent is Mr B. Cunningham, of Weston Road, Aston Clinton, Aylesbury.

So far, the council has received no responses to the consultation. This includes no objections, no supporting comments, and no petitions either in favour or against the proposal. An officer site visit took place on 8 September 2025.

The application is currently listed as registered and remains undecided. No dates have been scheduled for a committee site visit or a planning committee meeting.

Full details of the proposal can be viewed on Central Bedfordshire Council’s planning portal, where comments may still be submitted.

You can view this planning application and others on the Public Notice Portal.

