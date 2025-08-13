Plans submitted for new industrial estate on Luton’s former SKF site

SKF site.

The old SKF ball bearing factory in Luton could be replaced with a new industrial estate after plans were submitted to the council.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SKF closed the site in 2024 after decades of manufacturing, and demolition started in June to knock down the remaining buildings on Sundon Park Road.

Developer HE5 UK Enterprises 24 GP Limited has submitted a full planning application to Luton Council. The proposals from the company, part of industrial property giant Hillwood, include five new industrial and storage/distribution buildings — two of which will be split into smaller units, making eight in total — covering around 25,700 square metres of floorspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new units would be used for manufacturing, warehousing, research and light industrial uses, each with its own office space. Plans also feature parking, service yards, cycle and bin storage, drainage ponds, landscaped areas and an entrance totem sign with a nod to the site’s SKF heritage.

Access will still be via the existing in-and-out route on Sundon Park Road, with one unit’s yard served from Dencora Way.

If approved, construction would begin in early 2026 and be completed by the end of that year.

You can find more public notices including planning applications on the public notices portal.