Plans submitted to change Dunstable carpark into car wash

Car being washed. Picture: Pexels

A carpark in Dunstable could be transformed into a hand car wash if plans are approved by the council.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application was sent to Central Bedfordshire Council for a car park, at the back of 24 West Street, to change its use to a valeting business.

The proposal, submitted by Cebrail Cicek of CYC Group Limited, outlines changes that include installing noise-absorbing fencing and a manual sliding door to reduce disturbance to neighbouring properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the site’s current parking capacity would be reduced from 11 spaces to 7. The business would employ three full-time and two part-time staff members.

Operating hours are proposed as 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The site sits within a conservation area, meaning the council will assess the potential impact on the character of the surroundings, as well as issues such as traffic flow, noise, and water management.

Residents can view and comment on the application via the Central Bedfordshire Council planning portal, referencing application number CB/25/02234/FULL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another major application has been lodged for Whelans Farm, on Bedford Road, in Houghton Regis. The plans propose the demolition of the existing dwelling and the redevelopment of twenty-five affordable homes with parking spaces for 57 cars.

If approved, there would be 13 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom houses built for affordable housing, while one three-bedroom house would go on the market.

Meanwhile, Spittlesea Road in Luton will be fully closed on September 2, from 8am until 6pm, to allow for carriageway maintenance. During this time, traffic will be diverted via Percival Way and Airport Way. Croft Road will also face a complete closure on October 6 between 8am and 6pm for similar maintenance works, with diversions in place via Wigmore Lane, Ashcroft Road and Hallwicks Road.

Gooseberry Hill will be closed from outside number 107 to number 117 between September 29 and October 3 while UK Power Networks carry out connection works. No diversion will be available during this closure; however, safe access for residents will be maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All these works are covered by 18-month temporary orders but will only be active on the dates displayed on local signage. “No Waiting” and “No Loading” restrictions will apply during the closures, with vehicles at risk of removal if they breach the rules.

Residents can view the full details of all applications on the Central Bedfordshire Council planning portal at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/planning-register by entering the relevant reference numbers. Comments can also be made at local libraries.

You can view these and more public notices at the public notice portal.