An office block in Luton could be changed into 21 flats after its owner applied for planning permission from the council.

Jt Consultancy Ltd is looking to change its offices, Hamilton House, on Collingdon Street into 15 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom flats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A planning application, validated on Tuesday (July 4), shows that 21 starter homes could be created, as well as cycle parking, a loading bay and bin stores. Permission was granted in June 2016 for Hamilton House when Luton Council agreed for 18 apartments to be built.

The offices on Collingdon Street

The offices, if approved, would have two extra levels added - making it a seven-storey building. Further down the road, there is a six-storey residential development – with 88 apartments, while to the west of Hamilton House, 18 flats were approved by the council at Clody House in 2020.

The planning statement from Jt Consultancy Ltd read: “Whilst 20 years ago there was a very mixed-use class environment, the amount of office and commercial space has since reduced.

“The character of the environment is now predominantly residential and will be more so once current consents are built out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council had raised the fact that there was not a ‘recognised need’ for one-bed units, while more two-bed flats for four people 'would be welcomed’. The statement read: “[The application] has been amended in response to the Council’s pre-app response, with a reduction in the number of dwellings and an increase in the number and proportion of larger apartments.”

Balconies would be built on the front of the building, again in response to the council’s feedback. Ten of the flats would have their own, south-facing outdoor space.

The firm would undertake the development itself and said the work would be done ‘by local tradesmen and women’. The statement explained: “JT Consultancy are understood to be unique in offering this opportunity for employment training through construction and has undertaken this on a number of sites now.