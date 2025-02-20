Plans submitted to turn former Dunstable bank into 12 flats
The unit at 16 High Street North was a branch of Barclays bank until October 2023.
After being empty since then, a developer is now eyeing up the site as a residential opportunity, with plans submitted to convert the building’s top two floors into 10 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom flats.
The application to Central Bedfordshire Council read: “The site benefits from good transport links, local amenities, and proximity to public services, making it a suitable location for residential development.”
Since the plans are for more than nine dwellings, the council’s Development Management Committee will decide on the application. A date for the decision is yet to be set.
The design access statement submitted to the council stated: “The proposal seeks to utilise footprint of the building and build off from there. The existing first floor will become a new 6 new apartments. The second floor is to provide 2 apartments within the existing fabric and an extension over the first floor to provide an additional 4.”
Currently, the site only has two parking spaces – and this will not change if the plans are approved.
On Facebook, residents shared their thoughts on the plans.
Dave Short said: “Oh well, at least it’s not another barber shop!” Ruth Melnykowicz added: “I guess this is better than it sitting empty for years and steadily falling into disrepair but it doesn't seem the most practical of plans in terms of parking etc.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.