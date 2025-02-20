Plans submitted to turn former Dunstable bank into 12 flats

A planning application has been submitted to turn a disused bank in the centre of Dunstable into a block of flats.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unit at 16 High Street North was a branch of Barclays bank until October 2023.

After being empty since then, a developer is now eyeing up the site as a residential opportunity, with plans submitted to convert the building’s top two floors into 10 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application to Central Bedfordshire Council read: “The site benefits from good transport links, local amenities, and proximity to public services, making it a suitable location for residential development.”

16 High St North. Picture: Google Maps

Since the plans are for more than nine dwellings, the council’s Development Management Committee will decide on the application. A date for the decision is yet to be set.

The design access statement submitted to the council stated: “The proposal seeks to utilise footprint of the building and build off from there. The existing first floor will become a new 6 new apartments. The second floor is to provide 2 apartments within the existing fabric and an extension over the first floor to provide an additional 4.”

Currently, the site only has two parking spaces – and this will not change if the plans are approved.

On Facebook, residents shared their thoughts on the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Short said: “Oh well, at least it’s not another barber shop!” Ruth Melnykowicz added: “I guess this is better than it sitting empty for years and steadily falling into disrepair but it doesn't seem the most practical of plans in terms of parking etc.”