A garden waste collection charge in Luton is set to increase from £45 to £48 annually from January, a meeting heard.

Around 20,500 households currently subscribe to the brown bin recycling service in the town, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny finance review group.

A paid garden waste collection service was introduced by LBC in 2021 to manage waste sustainably and to reduce landfill costs, said the report.

“The current cost of subscription is £45 on a seasonal basis, with the service running from February to November. The proposed charge for 2025 is £48, while the planned fee for a replacement bin is £24.50 instead of £22.50.

“A number of resources are required to operate the service, including:

• a dedicated fleet of four 26-tonne recycling collection vehicles; • a team of 12 staff with operatives, drivers and chargehands; • support officers to ensure the smooth running of the service; • and supervision, administration and other related costs.

“This service runs on a cost neutral basis, as the income raised by fees covers the operating costs of running the service. All of these have risen since the service was introduced through inflation and staff pay awards.”

Garden waste collection is a discretionary service and optional for everyone, added the report. “Alternative measures available to residents include composting their green waste or taking it to the tidy tip.

“The intention is to set the charge for the 2025 period now before the subscription period to ensure there’s clarity for residents on the charge they’ll pay to receive this service.”

LBC’s interim manager operational street scene and bereavement services Steve Battlebury told the review group: “This proposal is to increase the garden waste subscription from £45 to £48 for 2025, which is a 6.6 per cent rise.

“The charge for a replacement bin would go up from £22.50 to cover the actual price incurred by the council of £24.50,” he said.

Labour Dallow councillor Mohammed Farooq warned: “We’ve seen the amount of fly-tipping in the area, so if we increase this from £45 to £48 that would create more fly-tipping and problems for the localities.”

Mr Battlebury replied: “As part of our benchmarking when setting the price, we contacted some local authorities which confirmed they could find no correlation between higher charges for the service and increased fly-tipping.”

Labour High Town councillor and portfolio holder for regeneration and growth James Taylor explained: “The subscriber base of around 20,000 has remained stable through previous increases.

“All this is doing is to keep the service at cost. We’re not making money or extra income from this. It’s to prevent it costing the council money, and that amount remains lower than our neighbouring councils.”

Councillors agreed to recommend to LBC’s executive committee to increase the fees as planned.