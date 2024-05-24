£136m The Stage regeneration project in Luton town centre recommended for approval

The proposed design of The Stage Station Approach

A £136m town centre redevelopment project in Luton is being recommended for approval by borough council planning officers when it’s considered next week.

A mixed-use development on Bute Street shoppers car park in Church Street is proposed in the local authority’s full application for The Stage.

This includes residential accommodation, a multi-purpose performance and community space, a food court and commercial space, according to a report to LBC’s development management committee.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day

It also features public realm improvements, an access, a cycle hub, landscaping and other works, said the report.

“The site is a rectangular shaped area of land between Station Road to the north and properties in Bute Street to the south.

“Part of the site is currently used as a surface level town centre car park with the upper part used for highways storage. It adjoins the Plaiters’ Lea conservation area with Bute Street.

“This area was originally the first railway station in Luton named Bute Street Station, which opened in 1858 and remained in use until the 1960s, forming the rail link to Dunstable.

“That route has been converted to the busway now. The site accommodated a multi-storey car park and bus station afterwards, with an adjacent high level pedestrian bridge from the railway station, all of which were demolished in 2008.”

Several versions of the project were developed with detailed design and cost plan analysis to ensure a viable proposal that meets funding requirements, explained the report.

“There would be two nine- to ten-storey residential blocks providing 292 homes, and a two- to five-storey mixed-use building providing office space, the performance area, the food court and parking.

“The plans include a new public square, a pedestrian route from Bute Street to Church Street, and private residential communal gardens with landscaping.

“This area is identified as being rich in historic assets with community, cultural and creative businesses moving in, as it benefits from being close to the railway and bus stations.

“The objectives of Luton’s emerging town centre master plan framework include the encouragement of high quality design, improved connectivity and identity across the town centre, and the efficient use of land to display the character of the area.

“That framework seeks to establish a vibrant cultural quarter with a mix of uses and activities by providing new workspace, restaurants and bars, cultural facilities, retail and a range of housing tenures and types.

“Revitalising the economy is envisaged to support bringing vacant buildings in the Hat District back into use,” added the report.

“The proposed new public square, identified as ‘Bute Triangle’, is an opportunity to form a gateway to the town centre from the railway station and create important pedestrian links on either side, especially to the Power Court stadium development.”

Labour High Town councillor and portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth James Taylor said recently: “Developing this important gateway will help create a positive impression.

“Visitors, workers and families will find it more welcoming with an improved environment, landscape and air quality.”