£400k needed from council to support Luton Town Football Club's promotion to the Premier League

Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, celebrates with the trophy after the team's victory and promotion to the Premier League

A special one-off budget is needed by Luton Borough Council to fulfil its safety requirements ahead of the arrival of Premier League football in the town.

A fund of up to £400,000 agreed by the local authority’s executive committee will need to be approved by a full council meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton Town Football Club’s Premier League status will require expanding along the major routes from Luton railway station to the stadium, explained a report to the committee.

“This includes all surrounding roads which are either walking routes for spectators to enter or leave the ground.

“An officer group has visited the site to consider which works are essential and those less critical.

“With no approved budget for these unavoidable works, executive and fullcouncil backing is required.”

The report said the main works involve:

eight new CCTV cameras at an estimated cost of £120,000 with currently only one camera in the vicinity of Dunstable Road;

live CCTV feeds to the council control room and Bedfordshire Police headquarters in Kempston at a potential £25,000 cost to help identify and act on crowd control issues and other public disturbances;

rebuilding and widening the steps at the top end of Beech Road, which are in a state of disrepair and are the council’s responsibility estimated at £70,000;

and building control works to oversee the demolition and construction works at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CCTV cameras will provide a wider community benefit on non-match days, added the report.

“If they’re no longer required because the new Luton Town Football Club stadium is built, they can be moved to other locations across the town.

“With the planned changes to the Bobbers Stand, including new exit routes, it’s likely that Beech Road will be used more heavily.

“There’s no Section 106 planning contributions funding associated with these works, so the cost falls to the council as the steps are on highways land.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Resurfacing of Beech Road and Ash Road were considered at an estimated £200,000 but the works aren’t considered essential for now.

“Officers are discussing with the club and the police about possiblecontributions to the one-off costs. Any payment secured will reduce the amount to be drawn down from the major project reserve.

“There are ongoing costs of approximately £124,000 per annum associated with these works,” warned the report. “This cost will either be rechargeable to the football club or the police, covered from available revenue grants or generate extra income earning opportunities.

“It’s expected there’ll be no net increase in the local authority’s overall annual budget.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These costs include £12,000 associated with the maintenance and servicing of the CCTV cameras and live feeds, more enforcement on matchdays estimated at £15,000, and extra activities leading up to and during matchdays estimated at £20,000.

“This covers street cleansing, parking processing for vehicle removals, and visible patrols by the neighbourhood enforcement team.

“Other enabling regulatory works in the Bury Park and town centre areas leading up to and on matchdays are at an estimated annual cost of £32,000.