Quarry near Dunstable under review in latest planning applications
Several new planning applications have been put forward in the towns.
One of the biggest applications is for Kensworth Quarry, on Isle of Wight Lane, in Kensworth. The company running the site, CEMEX, has applied to continue quarrying under its mineral planning permission. The application includes an Environmental Statement that looks at the possible impact on the area. The plans can be viewed at Priory House in Chicksands until October 29.
In Dunstable town centre, three new applications have been made. At 23 High Street North, the owners want to change the use of the ground floor from a pool hall to a bingo hall. On the footpath outside 11 and 13 High Street North, there are plans for a new BT Street Hub with advertising panels and the removal of the old phone box. A second application for the same site has applied for permission to put up a two-sided, digital advertising screen as part of the Street Hub.
In Luton, two applications have also been submitted. One is for four illuminated signs at 15 High Town Road, and another for a two-storey side extension and a single-storey side extension at 12 Ashburnham Road.
To see more public notices, click here.