Re-vamp planned for 'run-down' industrial area in Luton

An “unappealing” area of Luton is to benefit from a revamp of some land designated for employment, a meeting heard.

Applicant Awais Jilani Muhammad submitted full plans to the borough council to demolish two single storey buildings at the Dairy Crest site in Arundel Road and replace them with ten light industrial units.

There would be two-storey premises to the front and three-storey buildings at the back, as well as landscaping, parking and cycle storage.

The smaller units, one to six, would be contained over two floors at the front of the site, according to a report to the local authority’s development management committee.

Larger premises, seven to ten, are distributed in the unit towards the back, said the report. “The site, at numbers 77 to 79, is on the northern part of Arundel Road in Maidenhall.

“A number of businesses are operating from a single storey building to the front of the site, including a car dealership, auto repair workshop and tiling supplier. The other current building houses a Dairy Crest dairy.

“These premises date back to the 1960/70s and haven’t been significantly altered. Their condition is relatively poor, which is typical of other nearby structures.

“Off street parking at the front tends to be in a haphazard manner, as well as on the surrounding street and footway. There’s a distinct lack of tree planting locally and any sort of open amenity space or greenery.

“In realising the potential of an underused site by optimising development potential and creating light Industrial units, the project is considered to contribute to regeneration and placemaking within the local community and the wider town.

“The applicant intends to commit to using local labour, goods and services during construction,” added the report. “The proposed development will provide jobs for local people during construction, which is a significant regeneration benefit of the development.”

Principal planning officer Robert Guest described the locality as “predominantly industrial use and within a designated employment area”.

The units are expected “to be used for building suppliers or similar businesses,” he explained. “The majority of space within them will be used as stock or storage usage.

“The layout includes communal and accessible facilities, such as toilets, washrooms and kitchenettes, as well as reception lobbies and administrative office spaces.

“Parking provision is to increase from 20 to 28 spaces. Improvements at the site will create an environment which will encourage more respectful parking behaviour in the immediate vicinity.

“The mix of units would appear to be appropriate, ranging from the larger scale at the back to the sub-divided premises by the street front.”

Labour Central councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif said: “It’s not very nice round there, as it appears a little run-down and unappealing.

“This development improves the whole aesthetic and adds some value to that area. It could spark some further regeneration of that part of the town.

“Some popular food establishments have opened there, so it’s getting plenty of footfall. This kind of renovation can only improve the situation locally.”

The committee unanimously approved the plans.