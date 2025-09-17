Rebuild of fire-ravaged Luton Airport multi-storey car park nears completion

Burned out cars are pictured in a charred section of car park. Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Work on a multi-storey car park at London Luton Airport is nearing completion, two years after it was badly damaged in a fire which destroyed more than 1,400 vehicles.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the car park is close to being rebuilt, after a topping out ceremony was held in June, a meeting heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A car caught fire inside the building, just outside the airport entrance on October 10, 2023. Flames quickly spread to other vehicles on the third level, and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was faced with a major incident.

A car being removed from the fire-damaged Luton Airport car park via crane. Picture: Natalie Cummings

Progress on the new car park was revealed during a borough council overview and scrutiny board meeting, which was discussing a review of the London Luton Airport sustainability report for 2024.

The airport’s head of communications Neil Bradford told the board: “It’s been a difficult few years following the car park fire in terminal car park two.

“But we responded really well as an organisation putting in temporary solutions,” he explained. “The car park has been rebuilt and is very near to completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The topping out ceremony was in June, so we’ll be opening that in the next few weeks. That will provide a further 1,900 parking spaces and will move the drop-off area closer to the terminal.

The fire at Luton Airport

“As part of that, there’ll be a whole review of the parking operation and drop-off options. Watch this space, as we’ll have some news on that soon.”

Presenting the report, planning consultant David Gurtler said: “This sustainability report identifies the airport operator’s priority issues.

“The number of passengers in 2024 was just under 17m, at 16,735,000. In 2019, the airport achieved 18m passengers. So it’s seven per cent down on that, but three per cent up on the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were almost 132,000 aircraft movements, also three per cent up on the previous year. A key target for the airport operator is to increase the number of next generation aircraft.

“These are more fuel efficient and quieter than the older models. The sustainability report records that 60 per cent of those based at Luton are next generation aircraft. They account for 36 per cent of all movements at the airport.

“The airport will be encouraging the use of quieter aircraft,” he added. “London Luton Airport Operations Limited has set noise violation limits for departing aircraft. Those that breach these get fined, with three daytime and five nighttime violations.

“Fines totalling £80,000 were invested into the community trust fund projects. In 2024, 138 properties were insulated at a cost of £478,894.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a significant decrease in the number of complaints in 2024, compared to the previous year, with the airport adopting a strengthened approach to community engagement. Ten individuals were responsible for 90 per cent of the 5,932 complaints.

“Unfortunately, passenger travel by sustainable modes was down from 38 per cent in 2023 to 29 per cent in 2024. A target to reach is 47 per cent of passengers using sustainable travel by 2028.

“A drop of nine per cent is a concern, although this was partly because of the multi-storey car park fire in 2023. The drop-off zone was relocated, which was less convenient for people.”